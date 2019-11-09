My Country

They tell me it is your country, but
prove your love to keep the peace,
gift the land to us to please,
and obey the majority or cease.
They tell me it is your country but
as long as I don’t affirm my belief,
remain silent when in grief,
and mourn my history in silence.
They tell me it is your country but
to prove my nationalism
eat only what’s told,
pay for some ancestor’s reign,
and I cannot be trusted with my home.
They tell me it is your country as long
I can prove not to be an alien
from some planet yet unknown.
Dr Mudasir Firdosi is a Kashmiri psychiatrist, writer, and poet. https://twitter.com/drmfirdosi
