Anti-racist Jewish Writer Antony Loewenstein Awarded  Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize

Anti-racist Jewish Australian writer, journalist and film-maker Antony Loewenstein has been awarded the 2019 Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize by Palestinian Australian human rights activists. The award was presented at a big function held in Parliament House, Melbourne, by Professor Stuart Rees, winner of the inaugural 2018 Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize, founder of the Sydney Peace Prize and Emeritus Professor at the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Sydney.

The citation stated the following: “Australians for Palestine and the Australia-Palestine Advocacy Network are thrilled to announce that the winner of the 2019 Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize is journalist, author, and film-maker Antony Loewenstein. Antony’s best-selling book “My Israel Question” generated a storm of controversy because of his forensic discussion of the Israel-Palestine conflict and the intimidatory way Zionist lobby groups have affected political discourse and news media to shape their version of Middle-Eastern politics. His foray into this veritable minefield saw him personally attacked and even shunned by his community and relatives. He co-founded Independent Australian Jewish Voices and has said that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement “is a logical and non-violent response to human rights abuses in Palestine”. The award will be presented by last year’s prize winner Professor Emeritus Stuart Rees AM at a black-tie dinner in Queen’s Hall, Victorian State Parliament on Friday 22 November 2019. In response to the award, Antony will be in conversation with the celebrated journalist and television news presenter, Mary Kostakidis” [1]. I attended both Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize award events.

Antony Loewenstein (born 1974) is an anti-racist Jewish Australian German freelance investigative journalist, author and film-maker. He is the author of some important books, namely “My Israel Question: Reframing The Israel/Palestine “ (2009), “Profits of Doom: How vulture capitalism is swallowing the world” (2013), and “Capitalism : Making a killing out of catastrophe” (2015). He has co-authored a number of books, notably co-editing with Ahmed Moor the book “After Zionism: One State for Israel and Palestine” (2012) that included essays by notable supporters of Palestinian human rights. Antony Loewenstein is a co-founder of Independent Australian Jewish Voices (IAJV) that speaks out against the horrendous human rights abuses of Apartheid Israel [2].

Antony Loewenstein is an outstanding example of a large body of anti-racist Jewish humanitarians who feel inescapably obliged to speak out against the genocidal crimes of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-violating, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel . Indeed for alphabetically-organized compendia of the views of outstanding anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish critics of racist Zionism and Apartheid Israel see “Jews Against Racist Zionism” [3], “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism [4] and related websites [5-12]. In his trenchant critiques of both racist Zionism and of neoliberal capitalism Antony Loewenstein brings to mind anti-racist Jewish Canadian writer Naomi Klein who has expressed her outrage thus: “There is a debate among Jews – I’m a Jew by the way. The debate boils down to the question: “Never again to everyone, or never again to us?… [Some Jews] even think we get one get-away-with-genocide-free card…There is another strain in the Jewish tradition that say[s], ‘Never again to anyone”” [13].

(1). Antony Loewenstein gave an excellent Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize Acceptance Speech [14] in which he raised some of the key issues:

Re ostracism and defamation of anti-racist Jews by bigoted Zionists and pro-Zionists: “I also want to acknowledge my father, Jeffrey [present at the award] who has been unwavering in his support of my work. Both he and my mother, Violet, who sadly died three years ago, paid a steep personal price for supporting the Palestinian cause. Perhaps predictably, many in the Jewish community have no tolerance for any hint of sympathy for Palestinians, preferring to label them terrorists and a threat to Jewish self-determination. This is the bigotry and racism that I continue to fight on a regular basis.”

Re the shame of anti-racist Jews over Apartheid Israel: “ We live in occupied East Jerusalem and barely a week goes by when I don’t see an armed Israeli soldier or policeman harass or humiliate a Palestinian man, woman or child near my home. As an atheist Jew – I don’t believe in God but feel culturally connected to the dissenting traditions of my religion – I’ve long despaired at the depths to which the self-declared spokespeople of the Jewish faith, from Rabbis to Zionist leaders, have defended the now 52-year occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights and justified or denied the Zionist massacres of Palestinian innocents at the birth of the Jewish state in 1948. It’s inexcusable and makes me ashamed to be Jewish.”

Re ongoing Zionist ethnic cleansing of Palestine: “Think about the constant Israeli house demolitions of Palestinian homes, extremist Jewish settlers physically throwing out Palestinians from their homes, I’ve witnessed this myself in East Jerusalem, the predictable onslaughts against the besieged people of Gaza and the creeping annexation of the West Bank where hundreds of thousands of Israeli colonists squat illegally on Palestinian land, notwithstanding the Trump administration trying to ignore international law this week by saying that they no longer regard the settlements as illegal. These are daily realities for millions of Palestinians, often ignored in the corporate media or defended as necessary in the never-ending “war on terror”. Too often their voices are shunned.”

Re anti-racist Jewish groups critical of Apartheid Israel: “Nonetheless, I’m heartened by powerful US Jewish groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, Never Again Action and IfNotNow and Jews Against the Occupation in Australia because they articulate the kind of Judaism and humanity that isn’t blinded by loyalty to the Zionist tribe. These Jews, from the religious to secular, believe that adherence to the Zionist cause isn’t the only way to be a good person in the 21stcentury. If anything, Zionism is now associated with the longest running occupation in modern history. That’s the shameful legacy of a people who 75 years ago lost six million people including many in my family, killed by the genocidal carnage unleashed by Nazi Germany.”

Re the siege and bombing of the Gaza Concentration Camp: “My first visit to Gaza was in 2009, six months after Operation Cast Lead, an Israeli massacre that killed 1400 Palestinians, many of them civilians. I wrote back then that, “the Jabaliyah area near the Israel/Gaza border looks like a nuclear bomb has wiped out any signs of life. In particular pockets, all the houses are flattened. I’ve never seen so much destruction in my life. Twisted concrete, computer keyboards, teddy bears, mattresses, plates and toys thrown randomly as if by an act of God. The Israeli God.” Although I had already spent years documenting the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, seeing Gaza with its resilient yet traumatised people was bracing. Little did I know then that the Israeli and Egyptian imposed siege, backed by many of the world’s supposed enlightened nations including Australia, would continue into 2019, still crushing the dreams, hopes and health of two million Palestinians. The siege should end immediately.”

Re the present Apartheid versus a non-racist, one-state, secular democracy for Palestine/Israel: “My personal vision is a secular one-state solution, where all citizens of the state, Jewish, Muslim, Christian or atheist, live in a democratic nation that doesn’t prioritise one racial group over another. Today’s Israel is a deeply undemocratic entity. Remember that five million occupied Palestinians, in the West Bank and Gaza, can’t vote during Israeli elections despite the fact that the Israeli government determines which favoured Palestinians receive permits to work, study, travel and access decent medical care. There’s a word for this; apartheid.”

Re Apartheid Israel and global anti-Jewish anti-Semitism: “At a time of rising anti-Semitism across the globe, where synagogues are attacked and Jews are killed for simply being Jewish, it’s vital to stand against all forms of hate and join in solidarity with those who are fighting for a world free of violence. We must oppose the dangerous conflation of real anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of the Jewish state. When real anti-Semitism is rising and a serious threat to Jewish life and liberty, conflating the two is pernicious and diminishes the real dangers to us all.”

Re Trump and racist Zionist plans for endless Apartheid in Palestine: “Where to from here? We need to be aware of the Israeli nationalist agenda, supported by Washington and Australia, that imagines an indefinite Israeli occupation and dependent Palestinians. Just this week the former mayor of Jerusalem, the right-wing Nir Barkat, announced that his vision, relayed to the Trump White House, involved huge Israeli industrial parks employing 250,000 Palestinians while prioritising Bible tourism for evangelical Christians. Without massive outside pressure, Israel has no incentive to end its decades-long plan of control over the entire land of Palestine.”

Re Australia and Apartheid Israel: “ Australia could play a constructive, albeit small role, if a brave federal government severed military ties with Israel or stopped signing deals with Israeli security companies that are complicit in Israel’s subjugation of the Palestinian people. History is replete with inspiring examples of how committed individuals, groups and movements worked to end discrimination and occupation. Palestine will be eventually liberated and it will be thanks to the dedication of the Palestinian people, committed citizens, enlightened Jews and people like you in this room. Thank you again for recognising my work. Rest assured, I’ve only just begun.”

(2). Re Israelization of Palestine and thence of the world.

After his speech Antony Lowenstein was also interviewed by famous Australian journalist and TV news presenter Mary Kostakidis . I was present at the banquet and it must have been in this part of the proceedings that I registered with great interest the term “Israelization” being used and applied to high technology-based domination by Jewish Israelis of Apartheid Israel’s Indigenous Palestinian subjects who now represent circa 50% of the population. The Zionists want the land of Palestine but not the Indigenous Palestinians (except possibly as cheap labour) and to that end have seized all of Palestine and physically dominate their subjects with immense armed force and various levels of physical confinement coupled with abuses ranging from deprivation to torture. However Apartheid Israel is also a world leader in population control through sophisticated measures from mass electronic surveillance to facial recognition. Apartheid Israel exports its war and population control technologies with the boast that they have been pre-tested on Palestinians [15].

One Percenters around the world presently own 50% of the world’s wealth, and want the governments and oligarchies representing them to keep the Ninety Nine Percenters under control. This is blatantly being achieved in the West with the rise of Trumpism, neo-Nazism and fascism on the Far Right that keeps the neoliberal, pro-One Percenter Right in power. Outstanding anti-racist Jewish German philosopher Hannah Arendt described this process as “the alliance of the mob and capital” in explaining the rise of the genocidally racist phenomena of both European colonialism and Nazism and Fascism [16, 17]. French economist Thomas Piketty has recently analysed the rise of far-right Trumpism and neo-fascism in France, the US and the UK that splits the proletarian vote and ensures political domination by the One Percenter-backed and One Percenter-supporting Right. The same phenomenon is now entrenched in a pro-Zionist, US lackey, pre-police state Australia [18, 19] . As foreshadowed in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984”, jingoism, terror hysteria, civil liberties-eroding anti-terrorism laws , mass surveillance, facial recognition technology and oligopoly media are heading us remorselessly towards global Israelization. Westerners who have shamelessly looked the other way in relation to the gross violation of Palestinian human rights should wake up and seriously consider their own human rights.

(3). The ongoing gross human rights abuse and Palestine Genocide by Apartheid Israel must be resolutely exposed until it stops.

1880 there were about 500,000 Arab Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews (half of the latter being immigrants) living in Palestine. Genocidally racist Zionists have been responsible for a Palestinian Genocide involving successive mass expulsions (800,000 in 1948 and 400,00 Arabs expelled in 1967) , ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and in the century since the British invasion of Palestine about 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (2.1 million). Presently there are now 8 million Palestinian refugees, and of 14 million Palestinians (half of them children and three quarters women and children) about 50% (7 million) are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, only 1.9 million Palestinian Israelis (13%) are permitted to vote for the government ruling all of the former Mandated Palestine, and 5.0 million Palestinians have zero human rights as Occupied Palestinians in West Bank ghettoes or mini-Bantustans (3.0 million) or in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) [20- 30]. The “lucky”, circa 2 million Palestinian Israelis are Third Class citizens subject to about 60 Nazi-style discriminatory laws [31, 32].

Indigenous Palestinians now represent nearly 50% of the population of the territory ruled by Apartheid Israel (Jewish Israelis represent 47%) but of these Indigenous Palestinian subjects, 72% are excluded from voting for the government ruling them – in a word, Apartheid. The per capita GDP (nominal) in 2016 was a deadly $2,800 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $39,000 for Apartheid Israel, and $50,000 for Australia [33], noting an annual per capita income of $22,000 for the sorely deprived and oppressed Indigenous Australians [20, 29]. This is a huge and deadly discrepancy that is reflected in differential avoidable mortality and differential infant mortality. The under-5 infant mortality rate (under-5 infant deaths per 1,000 live births) is 22 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to 3.5 for their occupier Apartheid Israel, and annual under-5 infant deaths total 3,300 for the Occupied Palestinians (population 5 million) as compared to 580 for occupier Apartheid Israel (population 8.6 million). For impoverished Developing countries avoidable deaths from deprivation are about 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths, and hence annual Occupied Palestinian avoidable deaths from deprivation total 4,600 as compared to an average of 500 violent killings of Palestinians each year in the 21st century [8].

The remorselessly bombed and blockaded Gaza Concentration Camp is already “unliveable” according to the UN: “With an economy in free fall, 70 per cent youth unemployment, widely contaminated drinking water and a collapsed health care system, Gaza has become “unliveable”, the Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian Territories [Michael Lynk] told the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) today [2018]” [34]. One notes that Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War unequivocally state that the Occupier must supply its Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical services “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [35] and thus US-, Australia-, UK-, Canada- and EU-backed Apartheid Israel is in gross violation of the Geneva Convention as well as of the UN Genocide Convention, the Rights of the Child Convention, the Refugee Convention, the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [36], the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, as well as of numerous UN General Assembly, UN Security Council , and International Court of Justice determinations [20].

Final comments.

The day before the award of the Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize to Antony Loewenstein, on 21 November 2019, the Australian Coalition PM, Scott Morrison (aka Scomo, Scum-o, Scheme-o, Skim-o and Scam-o) was awarded the Jerusalem Prize by Australian Zionists. In accepting this award from fanatical supporters of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel, Pentecostal Christian and fervently pro-Zionist PM Morrison has soiled Australia’s international reputation and reinforced Australia’s dirty position as second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. The racist, pro-Zionist and mendacious Australian Mainstream media (including the ABC, Australia’s taxpayer-funded equivalent of the mendacious UK BBC) have reinforced this shameful Australian position by reporting the award of the Zionist Jerusalem Prize and totally ignoring both the 2018 and 2109 awards of the Jerusalem (Al Quds) Peace Prize to Professor Stuart Rees and Antony Loewenstein, respectively [37].

The same extraordinary censorship by Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream media presstitutes is exhibited in the ignoring by Mainstream media of a beautiful Palestinian film “Giraffad” about awful, impoverished and highly abusive Occupied West Bank circumstances, Israeli military and settler brutality, a widowed Palestinian veterinary doctor, his son, a female (Israeli?) journalist friend, a decent Israeli veterinary colleague, and a “widowed” and pregnant giraffe in a tiny Palestinian zoo in Qalqiliya (Occupied West Bank, adjacent to the Apartheid Wall). A Google Search for “Giraffad” yields only one (1) result, this being related to the Australian Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) covering the 2014 Palestinian film festival in Melbourne)[38] (the SBS TV broadcast “Giraffad” early this morning, 5 December 2019). One turns to France’s great playwright Molière (Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) for comment in his play “Tartuffe ou L’Imposteur” (“Tartuffe or the Hypocrite”) (1664): “Le scandale du monde est ce qui fait l’offence, Et ce n’est pas pécher que pécher en silence” (“It is public scandal that constitutes offence, and to sin in secret is not to sin at all” [38-40].

Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. The Australian Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government MPs, and most of the Labor Opposition MPs (collectively known as the Lib-Labs) support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid – in exactly the same way that supporters of Nazi Germany were supporting Nazism, and supporters of Apartheid South Africa were also supporting Apartheid. The UN has described Apartheid as a crime against humanity and has promulgated an International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [36]. Political candidates who support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote democracy.

After the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in Apartheid South Africa (69 shot dead, 180 wounded) [41, 42] an indignant world united in imposing Boycotts and Sanctions on US-, UK- , Apartheid Israel- and Australia-backed Apartheid South Africa that were ultimately successful with the fall of Apartheid in South Africa in 1993 [43]. The Palestinian Genocide has so far been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the war criminal British invasion of the Middle East in 2014 (with assistance from racist White Australia that has been glorified in Australia ever since) [8].

However silence kills, and the killing continues. Thus in the 21 century alone Apartheid Israel has been killing an average of about 5,000 Palestinians each year through violence (550) or imposed deprivation [8, 44]. The violent killing and passive mass murder of Occupied Palestinians continues. Thus the UN Human Rights Commission on the horrendous Israeli killing of unarmed civilians in the 2018-2019 Gaza demonstrations: “The Commission found reasonable grounds to believe that during these weekly demonstrations, the Israeli Security Forces (ISF) killed and gravely injured civilians who were neither participating directly in hostilities nor posing an imminent threat to life. Among those shot were children, paramedics, journalists, and persons with disabilities. 183 people were shot dead and another 6,106 were wounded with live ammunition” [45].

Deceived by mendacious Mainstream media, politician, commentariat and academic lying by commission and lying by omission, the West ignores the carnage of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide. Indeed the West also ignores the carnage of the Zionist-backed War on Terror and the associated Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide – 32 million Muslims killed from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 and likely involved Apartheid Israel and Apartheid Saudi Arabia [46, 47].

Yet despite massive Mainstream media censorship the Awful Truth is just a few mouse-clicks away, although it can help if you add the word polya to your Google Search or do a Bing Search. Thus if you Google “climate genocide” ( 10 billion to die this century en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 0.5-1.0 billion) you get zero (0) results; repeat the Google Search, but including all results initially omitted by Google, you get the “Climate Genocide” website as item #6 on page #1; do the Google Search for “climate genocide” but with the word polya added you get the “Climate Genocide” website [48] as item #1 on page #1; and do a Bing Search for “climate genocide” you get the “Climate Genocide” website as item #2 on page #1.

One notes that pro-Zionist, US lackey Australia is presently in a huge xenophobic and Sinophobic panic over alleged “foreign interference” from China in Australia. However this xenophobic hysteria totally ignores horrendous subversion and perversion of Australia by the US, UK and Apartheid Israel [49- 72] and by Apartheid Israel in particular [55-72]. In addition to being anti-racist Jewish Australians, Antony Loewenstein and I are just about the only Australian writers to have protested the dirty role of the Zionist Lobby in the removal of the Rudd Labor Government that (in my view) made the Labor Party unelectable for a decade and was a US-approved, mining company-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup [56, 57].

The ethnic cleaning of 90% of Palestine and the adumbrated Apartheid Israeli annexation and ethnic cleansing of the Jordan Valley has rendered the 2-state solution dead. Decent people around the world, including Antony Loewenstein, argue for a secular, democratic and unitary state (1-state solution, bi-national state) solution for Palestine. However, notwithstanding the appalling dimension of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, the “two-state solution” has been a convenient fig-leaf for pro-Apartheid Western and Australian dishonesty and inaction over Palestine. A clear, humane solution to the continuing human rights catastrophe in Palestine is a democratic and secular unitary state (one-state, bi-national state) solution as in post-Apartheid South Africa that would involve return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, economic decency for all, one-person-one-vote democracy, secular governance, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security (initially based on the present armed forces), and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of Palestine [26-28].

What must decent people do? Decent people around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) urge for a just, secular and democratic unitary state in Palestine as in post-Apartheid South Africa, and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting the present deadly, racist and degenerate Apartheid Israel regime.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades.

