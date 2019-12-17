There are no breaking news at the moment

Contributions of RSS to Indian Society

in Arts/Literature by December 17, 2019

Anti-Minority attitude

Brahmanism

Communalism

Divisive beliefs

Educational destruction

Fascism

Godse worship

Hatred

Islamophobia

Jumlebaazi

Killing institutions

Lynching

Manuvaad

National chauvinism

Othering minorities

Patriarchy

Quelling resistance

Riots

Saffron sickness

Terrorism of majority

Unconstitutional act legitimisation

Violence

War mongering

Xenophobia

Yelling

Zombie creators in form of lynchers and rioters

Sreerama is a poet and earlier worked with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC)

