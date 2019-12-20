Death Toll Mounts In Protest Against Citizenship Amendment Act

The protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC is spreading in many parts of India. Six protesters were killed in clashes that erupted across Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday, the state police confirmed. This has taken the total number of protest-related deaths in the state so far to seven. However, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing. “We did not shoot even a single bullet,” he said, even as another officer claimed that “if any firing happened, it was from the protesters’ side”.

In yesterday’s protests, 3 persons were killed in police firing. One person was killed in Lucknow and two in Mangaluru.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad escaped police custody and ran after leading a huge protest against the citizenship law at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi on Friday. He had been detained after a protest along with hundreds of supporters, during which he shouted slogans and waved flags from the steps of the historic mosque, dramatically defying the police. Chandrashekhar Azad had managed to dodge the police and had surfaced suddenly inside the gates of Jama Masjid just after Friday prayers, holding up a copy of the constitution and a photo of BR Ambedkar. He was detained soon after.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to Chandrashekhar Azad’s protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi. But he tweeted that he would make it to the area anyway, and he did. “Please ignore the rumors of my arrest. I am reaching Jama Masjid,” he tweeted.

Slogans of “Jai Bhim” rang out from the steps of Jama Masjid as Azad, whose blue hoodie covered his face, emerged on the steps. Scores of policemen, prepared to push back against the protests, stayed on the other side of the gates, keeping a cautious eye on the rapidly swelling crowds. Drones were also deployed to monitor the situation.

Azad, 31, read out the preamble to the constitution, the crowd chanting alongside. Protesters inside the mosque complex then spilled over to the road, shouting slogans and wearing black bands.

The police had been prepared for potential trouble but appeared hopelessly outnumbered.

Police personnel were seen engaging with religious leaders to try and get the situation within control. When they finally got hold of Azad by his collar, they detained him.

But as the police were about to take him in their vehicle, Azad slipped away and vanished into the crowds.

Journalists Detained in Mangaluru

Journalists and crew from at least three Kerala-based news channels – News 24, Media One and Asianet – have been stopped from reporting in Mangaluru in Karnataka, where two people died yesterday in police firing amid protests against the new citizenship law. In a video of the incident, a senior police officer stops a reporter while he is on-air and demands to see identification. On being shown what appears to be a company-issued ID, the cop can be heard shouting: “No, that is not accreditation… not government-issued… Out!”The four news channels were reportedly in Mangaluru to interview the relatives of those who were killed during massive nationwide protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, on Thursday

In the video, a senior police officer, accompanied by at least a dozen colleagues – at least two of whom are armed – walks out of a compound guarded by a yellow-coloured gate; the reporter, who appears to be from Media One, was standing with his back to the gate.

“Where is it? No… no. Please switch it off. Show your accreditation card… prove that you are a genuine media person. Switch it off (to the cameraperson),” the senior officer says.

As the camera continues rolling the reporter continues reporting and shows the officer what appears to be an ID card. The police officer says: “No, that is not accreditation…it is not government-issued. You don’t have access… only accredited journalists,” adding, “Out!”

At this point another police officer places his hand on the microphone and makes a warning noise before the cops herd the reporter and the cameraperson away.

This morning Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha issued a statement: “Few people not having any accreditation cards issued by any authority, not from any formal media and in possession of many things unconnected to reporting are being questioned”. The statement also says “further action” will be initiated once verification is complete.

Karnataka Home Minister Baswaraj Bhomai has blamed the violence in the city on groups from Kerala who have been staying in Mangaluru for over a week.

Hours after journalists from three Kerala-based news channels were detained while covering the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed regret over the “unfortunate incident” and asked his Karnataka counterpart — BS Yediyurappa — to ensure that all of them are freed at the earliest.

“The Government of Kerala expresses its deep concern at this turn of events. I request your kind intervention for issuing directions to the police authorities so that the mediapersons are freed at the earliest and be allowed to discharge their duties in a free manner without being intimidated,” Mr Vijayan said in his letter.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led a massive protest at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, and was detained before he managed to escape. Protests turned violent at some places in Uttar Pradesh.

In Tamil Nadu, police filed a case against 600 people, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, for protesting against the new legislation in Chennai on Thursday. In Delhi, Congress leaders who were protesting near Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence were detained.

Delhi Police used “water cannon and absolutely minimum force to push” protestors at Daryaganj, reports ANI. “Private car parked at Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj was set ablaze,” they add. “The police staff immediately doused the fire. Some police personnel including senior officers were injured in stone-pelting. Around 40 persons have been detained.” Police are refusing to let lawyers enter Daryaganj station to meet those detained.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued advisory to all television channels to desist from broadcasting content that could incite violence and cause law and order problems. The advisory also extends to the broadcast of any content that “promotes anti-national attitudes and/or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation”.

The I&B Ministry has issued an advisory to all TV Channels that they abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/poir7aiQKq — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) December 20, 2019

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of showing “utter disregard” for people’s voices in the protests against citizenship law. “In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the govt and register their concerns…BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent,” she said.

In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions & policies of the govt & register their concerns… BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent: CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/5AKOpn76Dx — Congress (@INCIndia) December 20, 2019

People protested against Citizenship Act in Delhi’s India Gate. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest. She said “Citizenship Act and NRC are against the poor. Government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban.”

Police baton-charged protestors in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, reports News18. Clashes reported from Hapur too.

#WATCH | Police personnel clash with angry protesters at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. #CAAshowdown pic.twitter.com/9TrnXReJZr — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2019

Protestors and police throw stones at each other in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI.

Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/cpVxuCr6Pf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2019

Protest occured outside Hari Masjid in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Protest outside Hari Masjid in Mumbai, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/n7pq3RmRFE — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

In Hyderabad, protestors staged a demonstration near Charminar against the new legislation

Hyderabad: People hold protest near Charminar against Citizenship Amendment Act. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/pho9sYZiE1 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

The UP Police conduced a flag march in Varanasi.

Delhi Police detained Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee and other party workers. They were protesting near Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

Delhi: Police detain Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee & other Congress workers who were protesting against #CitizenshipAct near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/Qt4Ndatp7u — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

.⁦@DelhiPMC⁩ staged a flash protest against CAA outside ⁦@AmitShah⁩s’ residence. We’ve been detained & brought at Mandir Marg police station pic.twitter.com/iYfqhDpwUZ — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 20, 2019

Here are some visuals of the overseas protests

Hundreds of students, mainly from India, gathered outside the India High Commission in London to protest the CAA, NRC and condemned Indian police for brutalising peaceful Muslim students in Ne Delhi & elsewhere #JamiaProtests #ModiGovt #MuslimLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/woK2BhaVjq — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) December 18, 2019

#Malayalam sloganeering in front of the Indian Embassy, London. The agitators are protesting against the controversial #CAA_NRC #CAAProtest #KeralaLeads pic.twitter.com/TkmPpEsHxc — Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) December 19, 2019

“Dum hai Kitna Daman Mein Tere, Dekh Lia hai,

Dekhenge.. Abhi Toh Ye Angdai Hai, Aage Aur Ladai hai” Not just in various parts of India, But big protest outside Indian High commissions in London Agst CAA!! #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/RdOn4odjAR — Meenakshi.B 🏹 (@minakshibhanja1) December 19, 2019

Over 300 students & alumni gathered at #Harvard University to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct2019. 'They read out sections of the Constitution to remind each other of the secular and democratic principles India was built on,' read their statement. @TheQuint #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/DxYxdqYDQk — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) December 18, 2019

