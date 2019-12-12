Funeral of Democracy

Funeral of your democracy

warned foresighted ages ago.

In spite of fellow beings,

you burn your abode willfully.

Many nations have been here,

reckoning to be invincible

Little did they know,

they perish notorious in the process.

Men of infamy, high on false pride

Feeding gullible, treacherous fantasies

Selling hate for old brotherhood,

you saw it coming in willful silence?

Nero industrious with his darkness,

boosted by a shrewd assassin

puppy coming under the wagon

or termites in the neighborhood;

You did hear them, saying all this

Alas, it wasn’t your precious one.

One by one they will come

first for your neighbours, then your friends,

then your mother and your father

and your sister and your daughter and your son.

Finally, it will be your turn.

Remain silent to perish forever.

The pyre of democracy burning tall,

fueled by the pages of proud Constitution

Throw-in if anything else is left of old notions

Fascism is back at the stroke of midnight.

Dr Mudasir Firdosi is a Kashmiri psychiatrist, writer, and poet. https://twitter.com/drmfirdosi

