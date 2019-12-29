Indian-Australians Hold Protest Against CAA & NRC

Indian-Australians in Sydney held a huge protest against the unconstitutional, bigoted and divisive Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Speakers called for the repeal of the CAA and NRC; for an end to police violence; and for the Morrison government to speak out about the human rights abuses occurring under the Modi government. A number of speakers warned that the impact of the Modi regime’s policies that incite violence and discrimination against Muslims are effectively an early stage of genocide

