Rape  as  violent  misogyny  and  `Encounter  killing’   as   state  lynching

in Human Rights by December 16, 2019

It  is  ironical  that  we  have  been  observing   December  10  as  the  World  Human  Rights  day   following   two  most   egregious  incidents  of   violation  of  human  rights  in   India   –  one  by  a  gang  of  rapists  and  the  other  by  the  state  police,  each  occurring  within  a  couple  of  days.  In  Unnao  in  Uttar  Pradesh,  a  survivor  of  gang  rape  was  stabbed  and   burnt  to  death  by  the  rapists  who  had  been  earlier  released  on  bail  by  the  court.  In  Hyderabad,  the  police  killed  four  men  accused  of   raping  and  murdering  a  woman,  in  what  is  described  as  `encounter.’

Two  questions  arise  from  the  events.  First,  should  the  judiciary  be  lenient  in   granting  bail  to  those  accused   of  rape,  since  the  rapists   make  use  of  the  reprieve  by  taking  revenge  on  their  victim ?   Two,   should   the   police  be   granted  peremptory  right  to  eliminate  the  accused,  even   before  they  are  tried   by   the  courts,  in   extrajudicial  executions  –  like  what  happened  in   Hyderabad  ?   While   we   can  leave  the  first   issue  to  the  judgment  of   the   honourable  judges,  we  should  take  up   the  second  issue  to  address   the  wider  question  of   extrajudicial  killings.  Both  are   inter-twined.  Public   support   for   encounter  killings’  is  provoked  by   the  laborious  procrastination   of   the  judicial  system  in  punishing   the  culprits.  The  general  mood  is that   since   the   judiciary  cannot  deliver  justice ,  it  is  better   to   support  immediate  punishment   like encounter  ’   killings.

While  one  can  understand  the  impatient  public   endorsement  of   killing  of   rapist-cum-murderers  in  the   absence  of  swift  judicial  sentences,  we  should  also   realize  that  such   popular  sanction  gives  widespread   powers  to  the  police   to   extend  its   extra-judicial   aggression  against  other  sections  of  our  society,   ranging   from  ordinary   criminals  to  innocent  villagers  suspected   of   extremist  or   Naxalite  association.  To  give  a  recent  example  of  such   dubious  encounters.  According  to  news reports  on  June  28-29,  2012,  some  seventeen  Naxalites’  were  killed  in  an  encounter   with  the   CRPF  in  Chhattisgarh.  The   then   chief   minister  of   Chhattisgarh,  Raman  Singh,   as   well  as   the   then   Union  Home  Minister,  P.  Chidambaram  congratulated   the  CRPF  on   their  achievement   in  eliminating   the Naxalites.’   Following   widespread  allegations  about   the   CRPF’s  indiscriminate   firing  on   innocent   villagers,    the  government  set  up   a  judicial   commission   to  look   into   the   allegations.   After   seven   years   now,   the   commission  headed  by  retired  judge,  Justice  V.K. Aggarwal   has  come   out   with  its   findings  which  say  that  there  is  no   evidence  that   those  killed  were  Naxalites.  Further,   he  accuses  the  CRPF  of  opening  unprovoked  fire  and  attacking  some  of   the  victims   from   close  quarters   with  guns  and   sharp  objects.

Encounters   (or  extra-judicial   killings’  as  they  are  described  in  legal  parlance)  are   of  two  kinds  -  one  carried   out   in  the   name  of   eliminating  criminal  gangsters,   the  other  against  suspected  political  insurgents  (e.g.  Naxalites  in  central  and  south  India,  secessionists  in   the  north-east) .  Illustrations  of   the  first  are  provided  by  the  exploits  of encounter  cops’  like  the  infamous  Daya  Nayak   and   Pradeep   Sharma  of  Mumbai,  who  became   toasts  of   society  circles  for  killing   some  of   the  notorious   mafia   dons  of   the  city.  Filmmaker  Ram  Gopal  Verma  even  made  a  film  Ab  tak  chappan  eulogizing  the   two.  Such  extra-judicial  police  practices  spread  soon  from   Mumbai  to   other  parts  of  India,  particularly  Uttar  Pradesh.  They    reached   such  an   extreme  stage     that  on   January  14,   2019  four   UN  special   rapporteurs  felt   compelled   to  observe  regarding   the  situation  in  Uttar  Pradesh :   “We  are   extremely  concerned   about   the  pattern  of   events:  individuals  being   abducted  or   arrested  before  their  killing,  and   their   bodies  bearing   injuries,   indicative  of   torture……We  have  also  received allegations  of  corruption   including   the  police  demanding   money   to  release  the   victim  prior  to  the  killing.”     Undeterred  by  such  criticism  by   the   UN  observers,  the   Uttar  Pradesh  police   has   the   temerity  to  announce   that  it  had   killed   203  suspected   criminals   in   encounters  over  a   period  of   more   than   two  years.  (Re:  The  Hindu,  December   8,   2019).

Political  encounters’  and  forced  disappearances’

The  other   type  of   encounters  is  of  a  political  nature.  It  has  its  origins  in  the  methods   adopted   by  the  police  to  suppress  the  Naxalite  movement  in  the  1970s  in  West  Bengal,  Andhra  Pradesh  and  other  parts  of   India.  Youngsters   were  picked  up,  taken   to   isolated  spots  and  gunned   down    by  the  police   who  displayed  their  bodies  and   claimed   that  they  were  Naxalites  killed  in   `encounters.  ’  The  most  notorious  example  of  such  killing  in  police   custody   was  the  murder  of  Arikkad  Varghese  ,  a   radical  student  leader    in  Kerala   on   February   18,  1970.  More  than    two  decades  later,   in   1998,   the  police  constable   P.  Ramachandran  Nair  who  killed   him   admitted  that  he   shot   Varghese  on  the  orders   of   K.  Lakshmana,   then   deputy  superintendent  of  police.  A  gun  was  planted  on  the  dead   body  to  imply  that  he  was  shot  down  in  an   encounter.   On  October  28,  2010 ,  a   special  CBI   court  found  Lakshmana  guilty  and  sentenced  him  to   life  imprisonment.   In  1971,  in   Kolkata  in  West   Bengal  on  the  midnight  of  August  4/5,  the  police  arrested  the  Naxalite  leader  Saroj  Dutta  and   early   next  morning   took  him  to  a  secluded  spot  in  the  Maidan  and  shot  him  dead.  On  August  12  that  year,  the  police  raided  Baranagar  near  Kolkata,  raided   houses,  dragged  out  some  100  young  men  suspected  of   Naxalite  leanings  and  shot  them  down.

Since  then  similar   methods.  have  been  adopted  in  strife-torn  states  like  Punjab  (during  the  1980s)  and  Kashmir  in  the  north,  Manipur  in   the  north-east,  and  Andhra  Pradesh  in  the  south  among  other  areas.   But   instead  of  publicly  announcing   them   as   `encounters,’  the  police   had  been  secretly  disposing  of  their  bodies  in  cremation  and   burial  grounds.

During   the  Khalistani  insurgency  in  Punjab,  arrests  carried   out  under   the  instructions  of  the  late  K.P.S.  Gill,   the  then   director  general  of  police,  ended  up  with  the  death  of  at  least  2,000   who  were  in  police   custody,  and  were  secretly  cremated  in  Amritsar  alone,  according  to  a  later  day  official  report.  Under  pressure  from  human  rights  activists,  the  CBI  registered  some  thirty  cases  in  regard  to  the  allegations  of  elimination  of  suspected  militants  through  encounter  killings.

Similarly,  in  Kashmir,  according  to  human  rights  activists,  about   8,000  people  who  were  arrested  by  the  police  during   the  last  few  years,  have  disappeared,  their  families  not  knowing  their  fate  as  the  police  refuse  to  give  any  information.  It  is   suspected  that  they  could  have  been  eliminated.  Such  cases  of  elimination  of  those  in  police  custody  have  acquired  the  legal  term  of  `forced  disappearances,’   and  have  led  to  the  formation  of  the  Association  of  Parents  of  Disappeared  Persons,  who  are  moving  from  pillar  to  post  in  Kashmir  to  trace   their  children.

As   for   the  north-east,  in   2017,   the  Supreme  Court  ordered   an   inquiry   into   more   than   1,500  deaths,   caused  by   police  atrocities  in  Manipur.  Human  rights  activists   alleged  that  police  officers   staged  fake  encounters  through  which  they  killed  them  on  the   ground   that  they  were  all  insurgents.

Legal   remedies

The  judicial  system  provides   certain  legal  remedies  against    such  extra-judicial  killings.  Following  any  such  incident,  FIRs  have  to  be  lodged  against  the  police  personnel  involved  in  it,  and  SITs  (Special  Investigative  Team)  should  be   formed  to  investigate  into  the  incident.  But  the  system  of  forming  such  a  team  is  itself  flawed,  since  they  constitute  of  police  officers  alone,  who  may  not  be  all   that  impartial  in  judging   the  behaviour  of   their  colleagues.  In  connection  with  the  recent  Hyderabad  encounter  killing   of  the  four  rape  accused,  for  instance,  the  police  establishment  has  set  up  an  SIT  comprising  of  senior  police  officials  only.  They  are  expected  to  examine  the  role  of  the  police  officers,  important  among  whom  is  the  Cyberabad  Police  Commissioner   V.C. Sajjanar,  under  whose  supervision  the  killing  of  the  four  accused  took  place.

V.C. Sajjanar  has  garnered  popular  support  as  evident  from  crowds  coming  out  on  the   streets  to  congratulate  him,  and  women  tying  rakhis’  to  the  hands  of  his  police  subordinates.  But   what  is  alarming  is  that  the  Hyderabad  killings  bear  an  eerie  parallel  to  a  similar encounter’  in  Warangal  in  December  2008  –  carried  out  under  the  orders  of  the  same  V. C.  Sajjanar  who  was  then  the  Superintendent  of  Police   there.  Three  men  were  arrested  following   an  acid  attack  on  two  female  students,  who  were soon  after  killed  by   the  police.  The  explanation  given  by  the  police  then  was  the  same  that  is  being  provided  now  –  they  were  killed   when   they   tried  to  attack  the  policemen  who  were  taking  them  to  the  crime  scene !

Given  Sajjanar’s  high  profile  image  as  an  `encounter  specialist,’  reinforced  by  his  latest  popularity  among   the  public,  and  the  composition  of   the   SIT,  there  is  little  hope  of  its  nailing  those  policemen  guilty  of  the  extra-judicial  killing  in  Hyderabad   and   the   mastermind  behind  it.

Rape  and  punishment

Although  rape   is   universally  denounced  as  a  reprehensible   crime,  debates  rage  over  the  form  of  punishment  that  the  rapists  deserve.  Knee-jerk  reactions  like  support  of  public  lynching  (as  voiced  by   the  Rajya  Sabha  MP  Jaya  Bachchan) ,  or  of  hanging  them,  have  captured  the  imagination  of  a  public  which  rightly  feels  repulsed  by  their  deeds  and  demands  swift  justice.   But  will  such  punishments   deter   the   potential  rapists  who  are  lurking  in  our  society  ?   Unlike  professional   thieves  and  burglars  who  inhabit  the  underworld,  rapists   are  found  in  our  domestic  sphere ,   cutting   close  to  our  bones.   We  read  reports  of   a  father  raping  his  daughter,  a  jilted  lover  raping  a  woman  and  killing  her,  a  young  man  seducing  a   girl  and  indulging  in  an  orgy  of  gang  rape   with  his  friends.  According  to  the  National  Crimes  Record  Bureau  annual  report   of   2013,  there  were  some   24,923   rape  cases  recorded  across   India  in   2012,  out  of  which  98%    were  committed  by  someone  known  to  the   victim.

This  brings  us  to  the  contentious  issue  and  the  grey   area  of  consensual  sex   followed  by   betrayal  by  the   male  partner.   If  the  female  partner  accuses  her  former  lover  of  the   crime  of  rape,  transforming   in  retrospect   what   was  consensual  into  forcible  sex,   will  that   stand  judicial  scrutiny  ?

But   it  is   the  more   brazen  acts  of  serial  rapists  that  merit  attention  in  the   current   debate  over  their  punishment.   Death  sentences  do  not  act  as   deterrence  as  evident   from   the  continuation  of  rape  almost   every  day  in  all  corners  of  India.  The  sense  of  impunity  with  which  the  bailed-out  rapist  attacked  and  set  fire  to  his  victim  in  Unnao,  and  encouraged  others  of  his  ilk  to  threaten  the  women  they  raped  with  similar  punishment,  indicates  the  failure  of   the  penal  system.  To  give  a  recent  example  of   the  threat  faced  by  the  victims,  a  day  before  an  18-year  old   rape  survivor   was  to  testify  in  a  court   in  Delhi’s  Rohini  area,  her  family  in  Baghpat’s   Bijrol’s  village  found  a  note  pasted  outside  their  house,  threatening  them  that  the  girl  will  face  a  a  fate  worse   than   the  Unnao  victim’s   if  she   appeared  before  the  court.   (Times  of  India,  December  13,  2019).

Castration  as  punishment  ?

Judicial  punitive  measures  like  life   imprisonment,  or   even    death  sentences  do  not  deter  recidivists   like  serial   rapists  from  indulging  in  their  habits.  The  continuing   delay   in  carrying  out  the   death  sentence  of   the   Nirbhaya  rape  and  murder   accused,  after   seven  years,  on   some  legal  ground  or  other,  seems  to   encourage  two  trends   –   one,  the  rapists  confident  of   getting   away  through   bails ,   two  the    public  support   for  swift  justice  like  the  Hyderabad   encounter  killing.

Apart   from  the   hitherto  followed  modes  of  punishing   rapists,   there  is  an   alternative   punitive  measure   which  is   being  advocated  by  certain  judicial  experts  –  castration  of  the  rapists.  The  most  outspoken  advocate  of  this  punishment   is   Justice  Michael  F.  Saldanha,  a  retired  Karnataka  High  Court  judge.  According   to  him,  “The  reasoning   is  that  such  human beings  (rapists)  have  forfeited   the  right  to  reproduce  and  it  would   be  dangerous   to  allow   them  to  do  so,  but  it  will  also  take  care  of  the  possibility  of   any   repetition  of  the  offence in   the  event  of  acquittal  at  a  later  stage  for  whatever reason.”  (Deccan  Chronicle,   December   9,  2019).  The  rapist  is  thus  deprived  of  his  weapon  of  offence.

But  there  is   a  flip  side  to  this  argument.  Castration  as  a surgical   or  chemical medical  devise  to  decrease  or  finish  the  sex  drive has  been  legalized  as  punishment   for  rapists  in  certain  states  in   the  USA  –  Ohio, California, Illinois  and  Arkansas.  They  offer   the  culprits  the  choice  of  voluntary  castration,  which   allows  them  to  find   an   easy  way  out  of   rigorous  imprisonment  that  they  would  have  otherwise  suffer.  But  it  is   argued  that  these  serial  rapists,  once  released,  can  subvert  their  chemical castration  by  resorting   to  libido-enhancing  drugs  available  in  the  black market.

Beyond  judicial  or  extra-judicial  punishment

Neither  sentences  of   life  imprisonment  or  death  by  hanging  by   the  courts,  nor  extra-judicial  acts  like  encounter  killings  by   the   state  agencies,  deter  habitual  criminals  like  rapist-cum  murderers.  Long  before  the  popular  uproar  caused  by  the  Nirbhaya  rape  case,  in  1978 in  Delhi,   Ranga  and  Billa  were  arrested  on  the charge  of   kidnapping, sexually  torturing  and  murdering  two  siblings,  Geeta  and  Sanjoy  Chopra. The  two  hardened   criminals  committed  these  acts  soon   after  their  release  from  the  Arthur  Road  jail  in  Bombay,  following  their  serving  a  jail  sentence  for  some  previous  crime.  After  a  prolonged   trial  of  four  years,  Ranga  and  Billa  were  hanged  in  1982.  Nothing  has   changed  since  then  –  judging   by  the  daily  reports  of  rapes  and  murders  that  appear  in  our  newspapers.

It  is  necessary  therefore  to  go  beyond  punitive  measures  –  either  judicial   or   extra-judicial  –  and  get  to  the  bottom  to   understand  and  eradicate  the  basic  impulses  of  the  rapist.  To  start  with,  we  should  reject  the  argument  that  rape  in  India  happens  because  of  suppression  of  sexual  liberty  in  a  conservative  society.  Rapes  happen  too  in   the  permissive  society  of  the  West,  as   revealed  by   disclosures  of  victims  in  the  Me-Too  campaign. Rape  is  therefore  not  about  sex  alone.  A  rapist  does  not  rape  because  he  has  to  have  sex,  but  because  he  needs  to  dominate  a   weaker  person  and  subject  her  to  humiliation   so  that  the  rapist  can  feel  powerful.  This  mood  is  displayed  by  our  para-military  forces  deployed  in  the  north-east   to   fight   insurgency,  where  the  Assam  Rifles  jawans  in   Manipur   took  into  custody  Thangjam Manorama  suspecting   her  of   being  an  insurgent,  and   after  raping  her  killed  her  on  July  11, 2004. Five  days after  the  killing,  around  30  middle  aged  Manipuri  women  walked  naked  to  the  Assam  Rifles  headquarters  shouting  “Indian  army,  rape  us  too !  We  are  all  Manorama’s  mothers !”

The  present  Indian  societal  and  domestic  norms  encourage  this    rapist  mentality  among  the  males.  According  to  the  National  Crime  Records  Bureau,  as  mentioned   before,  in  more  than   90%  of  the  rape  cases,  the  accused  are  known  to  the  victims  –  either  relatives  or  friends.  The  aggressive  mentality  is  rooted  therefore  in  the  domestic  upbringing  of  the  Indian  males  –  where  they  have  been  trained  by  their  parents  (both  the  domineering  conservative  father   and   the  traditionally  brought  up  mother   who  acquiesces  with  her  husband’s  will)  to  treat  women  as  subjects   of   male  dominance.  It  is  this  mentality  which  allows  poor  parents  in  the  Hyderabad  old   city  in Telangana  and  other  areas  of  India  to  sell  off  their  daughters  in  marriage  to  sheikhs  and  businessmen  in  the  Arab  states  in  the  name  of   employment,  while   they  actually  become  slaved  sex  workers.  These  parents  unwittingly  become  a  part  of  the  organized  rape  by   traffickers  who   export  women  under   the   cover  of  providing  jobs  to  them.

How  can  we  detoxify  this  Indian  male  rapist  mentality  ?  How  can  we  adjust  the  popular  demand   for  retributive  justice  with   the  lengthy  legal  requirements  for  passing  judgments  ?  How  can  the  legal  process  be  expedited  ?  But  more  importantly,  how  do  we  change  the  basic  patriarchal  aggressive   mind  set  that  promotes,  and  even  sanctify  rapes  ?     These  questions  need  to  be   addressed  through  a  broader  debate  among  policy  makers,  legal  experts,  social  activists,  feminist  groups  and  concerned  citizens  among  others.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist. Email: banerjee.sumban@gmail.com

