Statement in solidarity with IITK students who peacefully marched on 17th December

We stand in complete solidarity with the students of IIT Kanpur who marched on 17th December against the police violence inflicted upon protesting students of AMU, JMI and other universities against CAA and NRC.

According to the student organisers, they took admin permission for the march on the previous day itself but when they reached the assembly point, they were told by the admin that they would not be allowed to march because of imposition of 144 in Kanpur. Around 300 people, students and faculty, gathered to march. There were 5-10 people, students and faculty, who were opposing the march. When the students demanded a written office order they were shown a three weeks old office order. They also found that the clauses laid down by the order did not apply to them. They therefore decided to proceed with the march, which was concluded peacefully and without any untoward incidents. A statement of solidarity was released after the march.

Before the start of the march, Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s famous Hum Dekhenge was read out, which has become a controversy now. People who opposed the march later complained to the Director about that poem. An article titled ‘When All Idols Will Be Removed…Only Allah’s Name Will Remain’: Jamia Solidarity Event At IIT Kanpur Sparks Row appeared in Swarajya magazine on 21st December. The article detailed the contents of the complaint and argued that the march was communal. On the same day, the students’ magazine, Vox Populi, carried a response to the article in Swarajya magazine. This article explained the sequence of the events of 17th December and explained how the poem has to be understood within its context and how the Swarajya article is an attempt to communalise the gathering.

After the article from Vox, on the same day within hours, there was a tweet from the institute Director saying that no permission was granted to the march and a high level committee had been constituted to investigate and take disciplinary action.

The complaint and the response from the Director would have, understandably, created a lot of pressure on students to withdraw the Students’ Gymkhana statement and the Vox article.

We feel that the threat of high-level committee and disciplinary action is a clear attempt to stifle the voice of the students of IIT Kanpur. As citizens of this country, the students have every right to peacefully express their opinions on any subject.

At this moment we feel that it is our duty to express our solidarity with the students of IIT Kanpur who are being threatened for expressing their opinions and for standing in solidarity with their fellow students from other universities.

We, the undersigned, believe that the IITK administration should encourage dialogue and abandon the idea of any disciplinary action which amounts to intimidation of students.

Signatories

Full Name Current Affiliation Affiliation with IIT Kanpur (Students/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/Community member/Others) Amit Singh IIT Bombay Alumnus Himanshu Srivastava Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education Alumnus GrishmaUdani Rinema Alumni IshaSood Against CAA Alumni vishalvivekjacob Alumni Alumni Sakthivel Post Doc fellow Alumni Rajendra Sahai Retired Graduate of 1966, Alumni Rajendra Sahai Professional Engineer, Retired Alumni, 1966 graduation Johnson Alumni Alumni Johnson Alumni Alumni Sephora Jose Research scholar, IITK Student Irfan Qayoom IIT Kanpur Student Paul Mathew Assistant Professor, Christ University, Bangalore Alumni Kuver Sinha University of Oklahoma Alumnus binoy Alumni Vikas Dubey IIT Kanpur Student Aravind Muthusamy Alumni Alumni Komal Chauhan Research scholar Student Vaishali Gite NO Reuben student Meenakshi Saharan Student Shiv Kumar Yadav Tiss, Student Mohd Usman IIT Kanpur Student Mohammad Anas Student Shadab Alam IIT Kanpur Student Izhar Hussain Khan PhD scholar Student Ahmed Sameer Student of Prof.Braj Bhushan Nisha Sihag Research scholar Student Faisal Anwar Tata motors Alumni Angad Chandhok Alumni Arnab Sarkar Student Student PrawalGangwar Fortanix Alumni KaameshSingam PhD in HSS, IIT Kanpur Student Aditi Saraswat Student Abhishek Savarnya Student Sushil Handa Consulting Engineer Graduate of 1966 Batch B. tech. Ali Asad IITK Project staff Faisal Anwar Tata motors Alumni Aditya Jain Working at Tata Motors Ltd. Pune Alumnus Qazi Sarah Rasheed IIT Kanpur Student Angana Das PhD student Student Rahul Bera PhD student, ETH Zürich Alumni Sahil Saharan Student Nil Sahil Singh Job Alumni Rakesh Gamare Other MR. VIJAYANAND SHARMA Chairman, Federation of Retired SAIL Employees Alumni Rubia Hassan Student Suvrat Raju International Centre for Theoretical Sciences Outside, Academic Taha Sheikh University of Toronto Alumni Ansari Abdullah PhD Scholar Alumni 2018 Batch Vivek Kumar Mehta Alumni MAHFUZ RAHMAN ANSARI STUDENT AT IITK STUDENT Dhruv Sihag BS Student MUJEEBU RAHMAN K C Phd student Student Vineet Singh Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi Friend with a PhD scholar in Sociology Anshikha Adhikari PhD student, IIT Kanpur Student Jeeshan Ahmed MTECH Y16 passed out MTECH Y16 Anjoom Student Student Oviya Mohan IIT KANPUR Student Pritha Sarkar PhD student Student Aditya Prakash Morey Alumni Aastha Sharma IIT-K Yes Anirban Majumder Engineer Alumni Ashabari Majumdar University of Notre Dame Student Deepshikha Ola Alumni Arya AlphonsaBoban Alumni Hardip Grewal Editor, Cambridge University Press Other Shubham Gupta ClearTax Alumni Nirmali Goswami Tezpur University PhD student 2004 batch Sayan malas Others Shreya Agrawal Project Employee Debojyoti Das Research Student Others Rajorshi Ray P.hD. Scholar Student Niti Shekhar PhD Student Minhaj Nizami Alumni Prem Surya Students Deepak Kumar Behera University of Arizona Alumni ApratyasitaTripathy PhD(Sociology) Student Kanu Priya IIT Kanpur Student Rishabh Gupta Alumni Satyaki Bhattacharya ISI, Kolkata Students Arati Banerjee PanihatiMahavidyalaya Not affiliated Anurag Prabhakar Alumnus, 2019, EE Dual Degree SougataMardanya Student Samarth Bansal Journalist Alumni, UG Y11 Monika Mahto Alumni, Y15 shiwashree others others Nandini Dhar OP Jindal Global University Others Srijan R Shetty Alumni Iffat Siddiqui Kellogg School of Management Alumni Anurag Vaishnav Alumni Chirag Gupta Carnegie Mellon University Alumni Triya Bhattacharya Alumnus Uzair Ahmed student Aman Pandya Alumni Alumni Dipanjan Mukherjee Others HUSNA MOAB Students Jaskaran Singh Student at IIT Kanpur Student RafatJaah Alumni ManzurAlam IIT KANPUR Student Partha De IIT Madras Others Mohammad Amir Student Student Mohammad Amir Student Student Faisal Raghib IIT Kanpur Alumni Faraz Ahmad Khan Student Student Ruchika Jainp Student Nancy goyal Student Nancy goyal Student Dheeraj Agarwal Software professional Alumni Beauty Das teacher others Humera Siddiqui PhD Alumni Ishank Modi IIT Kanpur Student Jeenu Thomas IITK alum (2011-2016) Alumni Kundan Kumar Alumni Alumni Parth Vaswani Alumni Usama Ghayas Syed Student Student SarveshKoyande Dr. Reddy’s Alumni Mohdamir Student Others Abdul Gafoor Research Scholar Others Abhay Kumar Alumni Sarbojit Roy Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Student Deepa Sahchari Alumnus Suchitra Mathur IIT Kanpur Faculty Shoebusmani ex-student alumni Vaibhav Vaish Alumni Santanu Poddar MSc Chemistry Student Faisal Jaah Student Joy Das Bairagya Student Student Kevin Jose University of Southampton Alumni Anurag Jain Others Piyali Roy University of Calcutta Students Nishant Alumnus Ritam Dutta No Rohan Sharma Student at University of British Columbia Alumni Siddharth Ramachandran Boston University Alumnus Subrata Das Publisher Publisher Abhilash Mittal Alumnus Prabir Saha Student Student Rishikesh Alumni Divya Singh IIT Kanpur Student IpshitaSaha Student Others SubhasisSaha Yes. Dharmendra Kumar Das Program facilitator, HSRLM Community member Agam Prakash Shukla Member, CF, IITK Retd. IITK Employee Arun Karthik B. Alumni 2012 JAVED AKHTER MONDAL Student Student SUPROTIM SAHA M. Sc Physics 2nd Year Student GOUTAM MANNA IIT Kanpur Student Varun Pandit Senior Research Analyst Alumni Vijaya Jagriti Bal Vikas Samiti, Kanpur was a resident of IITK Asit Pal Masters in science Student Manoranjan Student Sudhir Sharma Working at UN Alumni Priya Iyer IISc Alumni Mohammad Owais Student Amman Madan Azim Premji University Ex-Faculty Sarifulmolla MSc 2nd yr Students Ashok Gupta Ohio University Alumnus Aftab Hossain Khan Student Others Vijaya Jagriti Bal Vikas Samiti, Kanpur Was a resident of I I T k SusantaBhunia Student Sanchari Pal IIT Kanpur PhD student Meesam Jafri Student Student Aman Sharma IIT kanpur Student Dheeraj Singh Alumni Koustuv Ray Alumni Jyoti Yadav Student Student Madhusree Sarkar IIT Kharagpur PhD Student Rohit tyagi Student Student Anurag Sahay PhD candidate, University of Rochester Alumni (BS-MS dual degree/MTH/Y11) Pritam Palit Research Scholar Alumni Shrestha Biswas Student Student Ayan Kumar Nai IIT KANPUR Students Habib ali PhD Students Jyotshna Bali Senior Research Associate Alumni / Staff Sandeep SHUKLA IIT Kanpur Faculty MD SAMIULLAH ANSARI IIT KANPUR Student Md Waseem Ahmad Assistant professor, NITK Alumni Aqeel A. Malani Student Student TABISH HAQUE Student Ayan Kumar Nai IIT KANPUR Students Ayush Mukherjee Alumni Meesam Jafri IIT Kanpur Students MD HASHIR HASHMI Student Student Debojit Chanda M.Sc. (Physics) at IITK Student Mohammad AfrozAlam Alumni Manish Mishra IISER Pune Alumni Abhaya Agarwal Alumni Manish Kumar Gautam Alumnus Chaitanya Jee Srivastava Alumni Alumni Kamlesh Bharodiya Alumnus RidhFiza 10+1 studying They are our counterpart Priyanka Chakraborty Msc chemistry Others Dhunirajchettri Student Student Vishal Alumni

