The Poetry of Protest – Anti CAA-NRC-NPR Stir in Azad Maidan

As 25,000 to 50,000 people descended on Azad Maidan over a 5 hour period to protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR [Citizenship (Amendment) Act – National Register of Citizens – National Population Register] on December 27, 2019, the portion allowed for protest swelled over and the outside gates were opened by the police. This despite the authorities refusing to allow the originally planned rally just a few days prior to the event. Despite the setback, the place erupted in spontaneous creativity, both from those speaking on the stage and the common Mumbaikar who voluntarily came out holding creative protest posters.

Produced by: Vivek Sundara Camera, Edit, Direction: Satyen K. Bordoloi Music: Patrick Patrikios’ ‘We March Together’ & ‘Above Planets’

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER