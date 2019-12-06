What Criminals Could Not Achieve On December 6, 1992 Is Legitimized By Court

The author visited Ayodhya one month after the demolition of Babri mosque by the RSS/Shiv Sena/BJP cadres. It presented a picture of carnage, devastation, criminal participation of the Indian State in it but also underlining of the fact that secularism was not dead in Ayodhya. But today, on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque I am not so sure, specially after the Supreme Court judgment on November 9, 2019, handing over mosque site to those who had razed the mosque. The moral of the story is that whatever criminals could not achieve on December 6, 1992, is legitimized by the highest court of justice of India.

The short report is being produced in full, courtesy to The Sunday Times of India.

Publication Date: Jan 17, 1993

Publication Name: The Sunday Times of India, Delhi.

Shamsul Islam is a retired Professor of University of Delhi.Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com

Link for some of S. Islam’s writings in English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and video interviews/debates:

http://du-in.academia.edu/ShamsulIslam

Facebook: shamsul

Twitter: @shamsforjustice

http://shamsforpeace.blogspot.com/

Email: notoinjustice@gmail.com

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER