All that it takes to transform

I have dents and bumps

On my shanks from soccer.

My shins are covered

With them and I marvel

At their feel that took place

When I was a teen

And there were no shin guards.

My son-in-law is More.

He was a professional soccer player,

A doctoral physicist and a MD.

He is so much younger than me

So my competing is futile.

Although too much age discrepancy exists,

I still have knowledge of playing soccer hard,

But the old in sixties body doesn’t conform.

So I give up the soccer vision

Of running and kicking a ball

As if the wind motivates me.

I do not give up, including on my older sister

With six specialists at John Hopkin’s Hospital

For her gradual health demise.

So I give her love and advise.

Doing so is nothing new.

How about cutting your food intake

So As to have money to feed street people

Sandwiches that one gives on purpose.

Don’t think that so-called third world countries

Are different than the wealthy USA.

My hand giving out sandwiches,

My concern for a sister and so much more

Attests to my being,

Although I must forget soccer for these old bones of mine.

I evolve as my body does.

I keep on my initial paths regardless of the trajectory.

Resourceful, we can adjust to changes and still keep our purposes.

Sally Dugman lives in MA, USA.

