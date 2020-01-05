America is Ruled by a Murderer

As most days, this morning I opened the Tao – Dao DeJing –at random, at Dao-42. In its conclusion it says “Those who are forceful and aggressive… die a painful death – This I use as the foundation of my teaching.”

And so it may be. The reaction of “painful death” may not be immediate. Time in the dimensions of Tao has a different perspective of what we humans, particularly those living in the west, are used to. The concept of instant gratification, instant reward, or instant revenge, does not exist in the Wisdom of the 5000-year-old Tao.

President Trump is a murderer. Already before the murder of the popular Iranian Quds Force Commander, General Quassem Soleimani, Trump had not only blood on his hands and feet and smeared all over his face.He is responsible for countless deaths going into the millions, stemming from regular wars with guns and bombs, and from his financial-economic wars – by “sanctioning” countries which are not willing to bend to the Washington dictate, i.e. preventing them from importing life-saving medication, medical equipment and food. In Venezuela alone, according to a recent study carried out by the renown Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), in Washington DC, at least 40,000 people have perished since the beginning of 2017 due to US (Trump) sanctions. This figure has since considerably increased.

Yes, there is no doubt, Trump is a murderer. And yes, he is not alone. He is joined at least by those dark elitists who put him on the throne, and who direct and monitor his atrocities; and foremost, by Israeli’s PM Netanyahu. Trump and Netanyahu are walking hand-in-hand, and it is unclear who is wagging whose tail. Israel is running the western world’s financial system, i.e. Wall Street and by now most related and affiliated globalized international banks which are financing the deadly US war industry.

On the other hand, the US military – plus NATO, the composite of the US, Canada and the European puppets, also called the European Union –they are all defending Israel’s horrendous crimes on the Palestine people for the last seventy years. The Nazi Holocaust pales in the face of Israeli atrocities waged against a helpless Gaza-incarcerated people. All that would not have been possible without the full military support and funding of the US.

And nobody dares to speak out against these genocidal crimes. Because, everybody who does, will be punished by law. Yes, the US has passed legislation – and probably under pressure from Washington, other countries have adopted similar legislation, to criminalize telling the truth about Israelis heinous murders. All under the convenient but utterly fake pretext of “antisemitism”.

This absolutely aberrant and illegal pressure against the truth has also largely influenced the United Nations (UN) body, the very UN that was created to protect the poor, the discriminated against; created to defend justice, to arbitrate between adversaries – but NO, nothing of that is adhered to or even respected by the members of the UN. Hundreds, if not thousands of UN Resolutions against Israel, against Israel’s crimes against humanity, were ignoredby Israel, and nobody – but NOBODY – dares stand up infront of this enormous Body of Justice, as it were, to insist that those who go against the UN Resolutions have to be prosecuted by international law. Period.

But then again, what is ‘international law’ in our times of US impunity and immunity that breaks every international law, even threatens the International Criminal Court (ICC) to destroy it, if it dares prosecuting the US or Israel for crimes against humanity?

Can you imagine? Yes, that’s the world we live in. People wake up! The imaginary clock is reaching High Noon.

Laws are to no avail. The US rules and kills with self-given immunity.The situation is getting worse. State assassinations ordered by Trump and Netanyahu continue lawlessly, unpunished. The world looks on as if it were a normality — bought propaganda and corrupted media keep indoctrinating the western public with the idea that that war is peace and right is wrong, and indeed – that war and killing is profitable (the WaPo on several occasions), implying, ‘making our economy strong’.

The latest Trump murder of the Iranian Commander, Soleimani, may have just crossed the legendary Rubicon – the line not to cross – because there is a limit to just about everything. And the arrogance of the United States has now passed that limit – actually bringing the world to the brink of WWIII, or a similar disaster that may have implications bringing down civilization as we know it – and with it the false-fake-lie-and-crime-spangled US of A – pretty much as Tao predicts. The western “allies” of such crimes, or “collaborators”, as they would have been called during the WWII Nazi period, are equally at fault, for tolerating during decades in silence these heinous acts of mass murder – and wars – wars, for power and resources and for world hegemony.

Now we are living in the west in another Nazi-Fascist Period – that could easily prompt WWIII. This time the world would be not just in shatters, but annihilated to rubble and cinder. Good riddens of humanity! Let Mother Earth regenerate itself and, perhaps be generous enough to one day give man another chance – in a timeframe that is not measured by human dimensions, maybe not even by Tao dimensions – but by dimensions that are regulating the universe in harmony.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organizationaround the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; RT; Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press, TeleSUR; The Saker Blog, the New Eastern Outlook (NEO); and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.

Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

