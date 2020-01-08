An Anthem For Freedom (Aazadi)

There were no lines that drew you from me

I had no flag, no anthem, no lines that said you stood outside

I had nothing, only the world which housed many worlds

Where you and I were one;

Till the day they drew barbed wires between you and me

And shoved me into a sky like a square grey patch

Till Shaheen Bagh happened

And the women with raised fingers

Women with children in their arms

Students with the Constitution

And Baba

And Gandhi

Held high

Above their bloody heads

Their broken arms and shattered hands

Marched,

Marched,

Marched,

Long into the night,

Singing

AAZADI! AAZADI!! AAZADI!!!

Till then I did not sing the song Baba sang for us

Or hold your hand as my life was in it

Now I sing!

Now!

EDUCATE! AGITATE! ORGANISE!

Now!

SOVEREIGN! SOCIALIST! SECULAR! DEMOCRATIC!

Now!

Now!

Now I celebrate this country that was mine, ours,

Where no lines break our skies

Or kill our bird songs

That promises to me no barriers to love

Nothing but you and me sister.

Nothing but us,

Together, Forever, Raging

AAZADI! AAZADI!! AAZADI!!!

Arathy Asok is a Kerala based poet

