Can Hindus give up their Hindu privilege?

Cow vigilantism, Article 370, Ayodhya verdict and now the evil conjoined twins NRC-CAA. This dispensation is unsurprisingly on an exclusionist rampage and will one leave no stone unturned till they are well on their way to attaining Hindu-rashtra as they have purported to achieve directly and indirectly. Nevermind the fact that Article 14, which many people believe applies only to citizens, is actually ecumenical and applies just as much to ‘aliens’. As do Articles 21 (life and liberty) and 25 (freedom to propagate, profess and practise religion of choice).
The protests have brought together people from different strata, backgrounds — religious, social and political — and age groups together in what (if it gains momentum and does not fizzle out in a few days’ time) can truly be a massive bottom-up, people’s movement. This, by all means, is impressive in the polarized times we find ourselves in. But how long before the movement is appropriated by political parties for electoral expedience? One example from the recent years that comes to mind is that of India Against Corruption. It was an explosive conflagration and had a brilliant run. It could actually have resulted into a law with actual teeth akin to what the movement initially demand had it not turned into a Hindutva circus like it did. While one might argue that these are all just whims of a multi-party democracy, it is this very co-option that loses mass support bit by bit. One can hope it does not happen with this seemingly uphill climb. Not only has the SC refused to stay the implementation proving once again that our institutions have eroded, the brazen Shah and all of Shah’s men are vociferously repeating their intentions to never back down.
Amid all this, chants of ‘Hindu Muslim ek hai’ might be all fine and dandy. But I wish to ask Hindus and fellow atheists born to Hindu parents, does this really have grim ramifications on you? A show of support and solidarity is much needed and appreciated, but is it really enough? What I wish to express next is a rather sensitive matter, but if we truly wish to save India from her government, relentlessly seeking a Hindu India, perhaps this might be the only truly effectual way. Civil disobedience and refusal to submit documents in an event of a nation-wide NRC is noble, and indeed every person who believes herself to be a liberal should not waver before joining the movement. However, the fact of the matter is, Hindu privilege in a majoritarian state will continue to remain intact and unchanged. Sure, there might be arrests, there might be detention cells and the Hindus will embrace it with and for their Muslim brethren. But the treatment meted out to Muslims, under a Hindutva government, will continue to remain exceptionally brutal, exceptionally iniquitous, and distinctly humiliating.
At this point, I call to all my fellow liberals who are practising Hindus, or atheists born into Hindu faith, to consider converting to Islam. The motivations may be purely political in nature, but I do believe this is one bandwagon that needs to be jumped. Is it not worth considering? Will it not be an apt slap in the face of Hindutva? As reprehensible as it is, whenever there are terror attacks in the name of Islam, people are quick to ask the ‘moderate muslims’ to condemn the act. The onus, for inexplicable, emotive reasons, is on regular civilians to defend their intentions. Not to mention having to deal with the unwarranted hatred and prejudice.
While it is true that people of all faiths have come out in throngs to condemn the communalising of the ruling dispensation, being the ‘majority’, is it not incumbent on liberals who practise Hinduism to go a step ahead? Is it not time for us to denounce the religion altogether and join the ranks of our Muslim brethren, not just in spirit, but also through action? Some might impugn this view by calling it a rabblerousing and communalising one. To them I will like to remind that Hindus and Hinduism have gotten away with far too much for far too long. We are often embarrassingly blind to our privilege. Making lofty statements like ‘not in my name’ don’t do much to assuage or remedy those that suffer due to the religious and political philosophies that are Hinduism and Hindutva (Dalits and Muslims, in particular). Moreover, the steamrolling of secularism and the attack on India’s pluralism is not being done by non-state forces, but by an elected government. It is us who elected them. So indeed, the onus is on us to emphatically prove that their excesses and injustices are not in our name, by taking actual action and not just by holding placards making such claims.
It is now time to rise as a tide. To be sure, even converting won’t take away from the privilege that we are conferred with. Our lived experiences will continue to remain those of a cocooned, sheltered community with forces like the RSS crying ad nauseum about imaginary threats and persecution. Dissociation with Hindutva while clinging to Hinduism and its virtues is not enough. Nor is it legitimate. Dissociation in the truest sense is only possible by joining the ranks of those who will be in the line of fire in the real sense. Do we have the conviction to repudiate the aegis that being a Hindu (or being born in Hindu faith) in an India governed by fundamentalists offers us? Can we assert our opposition to the abhorrent classification of those practising Islam as second-class citizens, by giving up the superior status that we as Hindus are invariably handed, en masse?
Polemical, tokenistic and purely symbolic, it may be. Is it not finally time for those who call themselves liberals to to find the will to power? To voluntarily, radically and collectively call out the travesty and sham that the idea of pluralistic secularism has been made in this republic?
Maitreyee is a researcher working for a think tank in Bombay. She is trying to understand and mull over the terms of being a good ally while dealing with and acknowledging her privilege in this very inequitable word. When she is not torturing herself with thoughts, she enjoys books, poetry, wits and laughs.
Hi, thank you for your comment. I do agree that pluralism is the only way to go. In an ideal world when one community is not being ruthlessly targeted in what is supposed to be a secular land, it indeed is.
But, can we discount the fact that atheists born into Hindu faith really do not have to face any implications of the kind of discrimination that is being meted out? The discrimination reserved for Muslims (and oppressed and marginalized castes)? Does being a practitioner of atheism reflect on your documents? Won’t you still be a Hindu (if indeed born to Hindu parents) for all intents and purposes when it comes to legal matters and/or matters of exclusion basis faith?
Can we also discount the fact that the jurisprudence of Article 14 is being violated on the most seminal level just to exclude one set of people (Muslims) pointedly?All religions are equal, sure. But when you have a Hindutva government bent on not giving “equal treatment” to “equal groups” so they can further their ambitions of Hindu rashtra?
Radical action needs to at least be considered, no? Because turning a blind eye to it is just like trying to counter “black lives matter” with “all lives matter”, for example.
