Celebrate Womanhood…!!

You find her giving your birth,

Even though you try to corrupt her,

She is the most vigorous icon in the Earth,

that may adore you or smash you,

according to your will..

Show your gratitude to her,

You born from her womb,

Hail you Man!!always you unwrap her in your different form of words..

The temple of her is always guiding you,

Sometimes being a mother, or a sister or partner or your wife,

But so very sorry to say, you always want to have her as your Whore….

Shame on you, Man!Shame on your birth ,

Didn’t you still feel coz of her,you came to this Earth!!

You’re unworthy, you always wish to get her as a bitch,

Think of your mother, if other man take your mother as just like this…!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir.

Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..

