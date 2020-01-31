Luminous messages silently comes every dark nights,

Every night bleeds there,I hear the noises of marching boots…

Down the narrow lanes and paths,

My mother is crying in chains…

Not for a single moment Bhagat’s mother winked her eyes..

She remained calm as she would be a brave martyr’s mother…

My mother is weeping, she is chained by them..

They prisoned us since so many days with their guns and shells..!!

They alm us seeds,

We buy with our blood strains,

Here we drink tea ,made in blood,

My mother is qeeping,don’t you see??

Number of graves in her lap she is holding,

In Jumma day,prayers and namaaz stands only for AZAADI!!

each brick,each stone spells here the only word AZAADI!!

Vermillion colour is flowing in Jhelum,

My mother is crying ,watching it!!

Our brothers’ blood soak and we are writing their names with the ink of blood,

In their graves, Our mother mourns,every day, every night!!

Can’t you hear!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir.

Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..!! Recently her travelogue”LADAKH…En route TIBETAN Taboos” launched in Kolkata,in EZCC,Bharatiyam..SaltLake..which will be available inInternational BOOK FAIR 2020,Stall.no 101..!!

