Premonitions   and  predilections  while  entering   2020  

in India by January 10, 2020

The  new  year  greets  us  with  the  murderous  rampage  by  the  Hindutva  brigade  in  the  JNU  campus  against  students  and  teachers  who  have  been  protesting  against  the  authoritarian   policies  and  acts  of  the  BJP  regime.  The  practice  of  assaults  and  lynching   against  Muslims   and  Dalits  in  the  public  space  since  Narendra  Modi’s  coming  to  power,   was  extended  to  students  of   Jamia  Millia  in  Delhi  and  Aligarh  Muslim   University  in  Uttar  Pradesh,  at  the  end  of  last  year,  that  was  carried  out  by   the  police  force,  which  invaded  the  campus  and  roughed  up  the  students  there.   The   contest   between  democratic  protests  by  civil  society  and  the  public  on  the one  hand,  and  their  violent  suppression  by  the  present  state  administration  and  its  political  agents (the  VHP  and  ABVP  goons)  on  the  other,   will  continue  as  a  legacy  from   the  preceding  year.

The  last   year  was  marked  by  unpredictable  developments  that  indicate  the  mercurial    nature  of  the  Indian  public  mind.  Despite  the  travails  suffered  by  them  because  of  demonetization  and  GST,  mounting  farm  distress  and  unemployment,  about  40%  of  the  electorate   (more  than  30+%   registered  in  the  2014   Lok  Sabha  poll)  voted  back  Modi  to  power  in  the  2019  Lok  Sabha  poll.  Yet,  within   a  few  months  at  the  end  of  the  year,  we  found  mass  upsurges  taking   place  against   measures  like    the  CAA  (Citizens  Amendment  Act)  and  the  NCR  (National  Citizens  Registrar)  –  laws  that  do  not  threaten  them  economically  (which  demonetization,   GST   and  agricultural  crisis  did),  but  challenge  their  constitutional  rights.   Explaining  the  renewed  mandate  won  by  the  BJP  in  the  last  parliamentary  election,  some  observers    attributed  it  to  the  hype  of  militarist  nationalism  against  Pakistani  threat  that  Modi  was  able  to  whip  up  during  the  electoral  campaign  (citing  Uri  and  Balakot).  We  were  also  told  that  the  Indian  youth,  invigorated  by  Modi’s  promises  to  meet  their  aspirations,   voted  for  him.

Yet,   the  same  youth  –  the  students  among  others  of  their  generation  –  are  today  sparking  off  a  mass  agitation  all  over  India  against  Modi  government’s   controversial   measures.  Following  this  outburst,  the  usually  arrogant  Modi  has  now  been compelled  to  recognize  the  challenge   of  the  youth  by  trying  to  woo  them  back  to  his  fold  through  his  December  29, 2019  speech,  where  he  lauds  them for  being  “extremely  talented”  and  getting  “restless  if  the  system  does  not  respond  properly”  –   without  acknowledging  that  he  himself  is  responsible  for  running  the  system  that  does  not  respond.   In  a  further  attempt  to  persuade  them  away  from  street  agitations,  Modi  suggested  that  the  youth  preferred  to  “follow  the  system”  and  “detested  anarchy.”  In  his  speech  he  never   addressed  the  main  problems  faced  by  the  youth –  curtailment  of  students’  rights  within  the  universities  and  wide-spread  unemployment  outside  –  which  is  driving  them  towards  public  outbursts,   which   Modi  describes  as  “detested  anarchy.”

Apart  from  the  youth,  vast  sections  of  the  population  came  out  in  peaceful  protests  against  the  CAA  and  NRC  during  the  end  of  2019,  in  demonstrations  of   an  unprecedented  nature  of   Hindu-Muslim  unity   in  recent  years.  The  message  of  the  people  sent  to  the  ruling  powers  was  succinctly  expressed  by  Maulana  Umraih  Mahfooz  Rahmani , convenor  of  Dastoor  Banchao  Committee  (Save  Constitution  Committee),  who  addressing  a  mass   rally  in  Malegaon  in  Maharashtra  on  December  19  last  year  said:  “(It)  is  a  historic  date,  when  the  British  hanged  two  freedom  fighters –  Ashfaquallah  Khan  and  Ram  Prasad  Bismil.  We  are   their  descendants….”,  thus  recalling  the  legacy  of  the  anti-colonial  freedom  movement  that  brought  together   Hindus  and  Muslims.

In  the  face  of  this  popular  upsurge,   the  Modi  government  appears  to  be  in  a  damage  control  and  defensive  position.  While  the  prime  minister  is  claiming    that  the  NRC  (National  Register  of  Citizens)  issue  was  never  discussed  (a  blatant  lie  as  proved  by  his  home  minister  Amit  Shah’s  repeated  claims  that  it  will  be  implemented  all  over  India),  his  law  minister  Ravi  Shankar  Prasad  has  now  come  out  with  the  acknowledgment  that  no  legal  rules  have  yet  been  framed  for  NRC.  By  all  indications  it  looks  as  if  the  government,  in  order  to  assuage  the  discontent  among  the  people,   may  procrastinate  by  resorting  to  long  pending  bureaucratic  procedures  of  registration  under  the  CAA ,   NCR  and  NPR (National  Population  Register),  thus  preventing  immediate  outbursts  by  protestors.   For  instance,   the  nationwide  NPR  is  proposed  to  be  held  from  April  1  to  September  30  in  2020  to  record  the  `usual  residents.’   The  NCR  will  follow  that.  By  then,  the  government  hopes,  the  present  agitation  will  die  down  due  to  fatigue.

Meanwhile,  Narendra  Modi  has  chickened  out  of  his  scheduled  programme  of  inauguration  of  Khelo  India  Youth  Games  in  Guwahati  on  January  10,  as  he  feared  mass  protests  against  his  presence  in  Assam.  Earlier,  he  faced  a  snub  from  the  Japanese  prime  minister  Shinzo  Abe  who  cancelled  his  visit  for  the  India  Japan  Summit  which  was  scheduled  for  early  December  last  year  in  Guwahati  –  because  of  the  anti-Modi  popular  agitation  there.  Thus,  popular  agitations   indeed  appear  to  halt  the  march  of  the  Modi-Shah  led  `ratha-jatra’  of  Hindutva,  to  some  extent,  proving  that  they  are  not  invulnerable.

Future  contours  of  popular  agitations 

This  brings  us  to  the  nature  of  the  spontaneous  mass  upsurge  against  the  citizenship  laws  that  has  taken   us  all  by  surprise.  Is  it  an  expression  of  the  simmering  discontent  that  had  been  accumulating  in  the  public   mind  against  the  Modi  regime  since  demonetization  and  GST  ?   Has  the  discontent  found  an  avenue  of   protest  in  the  current  agitation  that  has  drawn  in    the  other  disgruntled  and  dissenting  segments  of  the  population,  who  beyond the  citizenship  laws,   are   frustrated   with  the  Modi   government’s   failures  in  economy  ?  The  discontent   exploded  in  the  nation-wide  January  8  general  strike  that  paralyzed  the  entire  industrial  system. Will  such  working  class  strikes  and  the  anti-CAA  and  anti-NCR  agitation  become  a  catalyst  for  the  emergence  of  a  mass  movement  during  the  next  four  years  to  ultimately  overthrow  the  BJP  government  in  the  2024  Lok Sabha  polls ?  These  are  the  queries  and  challenges  that  the  secular  national  Opposition   parties  (like  the  Congress  and  the  Left)  as  well  as  regional  parties  will  have  to  address  in  the  coming  years.

In  order  to  face   this  challenge,  the  Kerala  Chief  Minister  Pinarayi  Vijayan  has  appealed  to  his  counterparts  in  eleven  states  (ruled  by   non-BJP  parties)  to  join  him  in  opposing  the  Citizenship   Amendment  Act  (CAA)  and  the  National  Register  of  Citizens  (NRC),  and  consider  passing  resolutions   in  their  respective  state  assemblies  demanding   the  repeal  of   these  legislations.  If  the  non-BJP  political  parties  which  are  running  these state  governments  come  together  to  oppose  these  unpopular  laws,  refuse  to  implement  them  in  their  states,   and  support  the  present  anti- CAA  and  anti-NRC  agitations,  it  will  pave  the  way  for  the  building  up  of  a  united  Opposition  front  during  the  next  four  years  that  can  overthrow  the  BJP  government  in  the  2024  Lok  Sabha  polls.  In  such  a  situation  of  non-cooperation  by  the  non-BJP  state  governments,  the  BJP-ruled  Centre  can  retaliate  by  dismissing  these  governments  and  imposing  President’s  rule,  or  starving  them  by  withdrawing  financial  and  other  facilities.  This  could   further  aggravate  the  tensions  between  the  Centre  and  these  states,  and  alienate  the  electorate  there.

Till  now  however,  the  Opposition  parties  seem  to   remain  on  the  sidelines  of  the  popular  agitations,  which  are  primarily  spontaneous  demonstrations  by  students  (as  in  Jamia  in  Delhi  and  Aligarh  in  Uttar  Pradesh,  and  some  fostered  by  civil  society  groups  and  minority  community  organizations  in  Assam  and  Hyderabad  for  instance).  One  hopes  that   all  these  organizations  are  brought  together  under  an  all-India  umbrella  to  oppose   CAA  and  NRC.  The  Opposition  political  parties  can  mobilize  their  cadres  to  support  them,  and  inspire  them  to  move  beyond  these  immediate  issues  and   combine  them  with  the  larger  issues  of  unemployment  of  the  youth,  starvation  deaths  of  farmers  in  the  countryside,  the  failure  of  the  Modi  government  on  the  economic  front.

But  the  spontaneous  youth  upsurge  which we  witness  today  in  India  may  dissipate  like  the  Arab  Spring  (a  popular  agitation  that  was  hijacked  by  the  Islamist  religious  fundamentalists)  –  in  the  absence  of  a   political  leadership  to  organize  the  upsurge  in  the  direction  of  a  secular  and  socialist  goal  to  defeat  the  communal  and  divisive  agenda  of  the  ruling  BJP .  Bereft  of  any    holistic  vision  and  focus,  these  sporadic  youth  outbursts   in  the  campus  and  outside,  can  be  snuffed  out  by  the  administration  through  the  dual  policy  of  violent  suppression  of  the  political  dissenters  (as  evident  in  JNU  on  January 5),  and   co-option  of  the  acquiescent   among  the  students  into  the  folds  of  the  ABVP  –  the  students  wing  of  the  Sangh  Parivar.

Unity  of  purpose

The  various  agitations  –  ranging  from  youth  uprisings  in  cities,  the  January 8  nation  wide  industrial  strike   and  farmers  protests  in  the  countryside  –  require  to  coalesce  into  a  larger  national  movement.  This  needs  a  political  leadership.  To  start  with,  the  anti-BJP  Opposition  parties,   can  take  up  the  slogan  that  had  sprung  up  from  the  demonstrations  of  protest  against   CAA  and  NRC  –  “Kagaj  Nehi  Dekhayenge”  (We  will  not  produce  any  documents) –  which  expresses  the  popular  sentiment  against  bureaucratic  harassment  of  citizens  by  demanding  officially  stamped  papers  which  they  do not  possess.  They  can  organize   a  nation-wide  movement  of  non-cooperation  with  this  bureaucratic  process  of  coercive  registration  that  will  leave  out  thousands  of  our  people  from  official  citizenship.  Through   their  cadres  and  followers,  the  Opposition  parties   have  the  ability  to  paralyze  and  sabotage  Modi’s  game  plan.   They  need  to  patiently  work  during  the  next  four  years  in  building  upon  these  agitations  by  bringing  to  the  fore  demands  for  wider  socio-economic  and  political  changes.  It  is  by  only  through  such  political  intervention  that  the  present  spontaneity  can  be  translated  into  a  coherent  political  movement  that  can  `tukde-tukde’  (torn into  pieces) the  Modi-Shah-led  gang  and  dislodge  the  BJP  government  at  the  centre  in  2024.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political and civil rights activist and social scientist. Email: banerjee.sumban@gmail.com

