A beauiful actress with a fan club for her looks
Looked at the mirror when she was old and said:
`I am not this one and where did I go?’
A tough man with muscles all around him
Asked his son by the end of the game
`Who took my muscles away and why?’
An intellectual who controlled the minds of his town
Struggled in his old age to remember his name.
A rich man who cherished the zeroes in his profit account
Became depressed to find out by the end of his life
When his children cared more for his zeroes than him.
A great believer in God could not even trust God
Not knowing whether he would reach heaven or hell.
A Prime Minister in the height of his confident job
Trusted his own bodyguards more than his people.
Sharing the beauty of exchange of body and mind
A couple found out they were enemies to begin with.
A ruling political party discussed again and again
Why most of their leaders joined another party to rule.
Permanence is a belief and expectation of the fools
Who swim and drown in the ocean of impermanence.
Billions of powerful people are dead and gone
Leaving memories of footprints only of some.
Better to sing your last song while alive
Than to leave your music unsung forever.
Search that song you forgot to sing
And sing it in my ears before I die.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist and writer
