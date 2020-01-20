 ‘Success’ as Trickster: Sweden as Cautionary Tale

Back around 1990 it became time to replace my old chain saw, an American-made model. It had done a lot of work, but could be perplexing and temperamental. Some of that was no doubt my fault. Meanwhile, Swedish-made chainsaws had become popular locally for well-earned reasons. So I took the plunge and bought a Swedish model for nearly twice that of roughly comparable American ones, a purchase never regretted.

That Swedish chainsaw was tangible symbol of how Sweden was broadly perceived, for much of the twentieth century: general competence; particular excellence. For many people around the planet, the word Sweden conjured up peaceful co-existence and political neutrality, varied world class industrial accomplishment, sustained and broadly shared economic strength, an excellent and innovative educational system, a generous social security system, and robust social justice commitment. Sweden was for generations perennially cited as having one of the highest standards of living on Earth. Seemingly, it had handled the inundation of challenges and opportunities of modernity unusually well.

Seemingly, Sweden was a happy, healthy, wealthy, peaceful and secure country.

Further back, in the early 1960’s, I listened in on a few Canadian school kids discussing which country was the best country on Earth: Canada or the United States? Canadian national pride, grounded in some realism, was pitted against the unique great wealth and power and industrial and popular-cultural prowess of the United States. In the conversation I recall, the verdict seemed to be more or less a toss-up. In the minds of those children, both countries seemed pretty wonderful.

Having come to Canada from Norway as a young lad in the mid nineteen-fifties, with parents proud to be Norwegian, I noticed the complete absence of any consideration of Norway, let alone Sweden or any other country, as ‘best in the world’.

And indeed, in the opinions and imaginations of countless millions around Earth, in the decades immediately after the 2nd WW the US colossus was preeminent, seemingly most favored by fortune in so many ways. Canada’s image included being a vast, clean, rich, sparsely populated and peaceful place. Sweden’s reputation of excellence was on a smaller canvas. All seemed to have a bright future.

Now, on the threshold of 2020, Sweden and United States and Canada can all be realistically judged to be deserving of less complimentary description. This article will focus on Sweden, and consider aspects of what went right, and what went wrong.

One great change in Sweden in recent decades has been the increasing Swedish crime rate, in particular categories of crime. Short decades ago, Sweden was an extraordinarily safe country, and crime a comparatively small issue. But Sweden in recent years has experienced greatly increased and even seemingly out of control crime of certain types. Where once rapes were rare, rapes are now endemic, and bizarre grenade attacks, previously unknown, have in recent years been all too frequent. Previously rare burning of cars have in recent years numbered in the many thousands per year, and dozens of enclaves in Swedish cities – and Swedish cities are small cities in the larger scheme of things – are now commonly referred to as ‘no-go zones’, due to the unusual levels of crime in those areas. Organized crime and gang warfare have increased. To whatever extent that there was truth to the tale, scant decades ago, of happy Swedes, and secure Sweden, there is less validity to that description now. 1

One obvious societal change in Sweden, especially over the last two decades, has been a large influx of people from other countries and ethnic backgrounds. In a total population of just over 10 million, approximately one in five people living in Sweden today are foreign born. This process was given official encouragement, and is clearly connected to increased crime and social problems in Sweden. In the face of the obvious, however, Swedish officialdom, mass media and academia, and many ‘ordinary folk’, have tended to opt for avoidance of forthright public discussion of the problems. Identifying immigration and refugee policies as contributing to growing crime, and increased societal problems, has been discouraged. The official response has in been, in effect, to deem the bigger problem to be direct and full public discussion of the real situation. Critical comments and forthright inquiry, and indeed the very facts of the matter, instead of being welcomed, have been subject to official nonsense, denial, derision, legal constraints, and censorship. 2

So why did this happen? What went wrong? Was the previous reputation of Swedish societal success an illusion? Have the recent problems originated recently, or do the roots extend further back in time?

In order to better understand Sweden’s situation today, let’s consider some Swedish history.

The development of Sweden over the centuries was intimately connected to the ongoing challenges that come with a far northern location, with short summers and long cold winters. Hard-work, good planning and resourcefulness were indispensable to societal success. Mountains and Norway to the West, the Baltic and vast Russia to the East, and snow and cold and Finland and Lapland to the north, Sweden was for better or worse rather isolated, marginal to northern Europe, but benefiting from skills available in Europe, and from trade with Europe and beyond.

One distinction in Sweden’s development was not having been occupied by another country over many hundreds of years. Thus Sweden has had, more than most, a predominantly indigenous, independent process of national development. But despite this insularity, and as a harbinger of recent developments, Swedes have for centuries had the reputation of being extremely welcoming and generous in their hospitality to visitors to their – historically at least – somewhat remote country.

Sweden for centuries escaped the extreme religious factionalism and strife and atrocities that sullied Europe. The 16th century Swedish Reformation saw the transfer of vast Catholic Church property and wealth to the Swedish Crown, and the establishment of the Lutheran Church as the national religion. The struggle between the secular and religion in Sweden led over the generations to religion as an in-effect religious civil service, with steadily declining church attendance. Yet despite the lack of religious fervor and regular church attendance, by far most Swedes even in the generation after WW2 were baptized and married and buried in Church ceremonies. 3

Over the centuries, Sweden remained a predominantly cohesive society, despite the constant interplay of, and tension between, egalitarian and elite/oligarchic/noble and monarchic pursuit of influence and power.

Beginning in the early 19th century, for nearly two centuries, Sweden had largely avoided disastrous wars, and for most of that time remained at the margins of big power politics. Almost alone among European countries, (Switzerland being another notable exception), Sweden was not directly involved in the two world wars of the 20th century, thus avoiding destruction, and even profiting.

While many countries suffered the social travails of the great depression of the 1930s Sweden stood out by maintaining a high standard of living, and by the 1960s Sweden was commonly regarded as having built a particularly successful modern economy. This was the achievement of generations of a peaceful coherent ‘trust-based’ society, in which vigorous ongoing political debate forged a functional national consensus, with narrower personal interests balanced by considerations of the overarching national interest.

Political power in Sweden since WW2 has generally been held by those with a left of center social democratic orientation. Even when more centrist and right of center political parties gained power, there remained a strong national consensus for maintenance of basic elements of the unique Swedish version of the welfare-state. The Swedish welfare-state approach, in practice, included elite economic planning, heavy middle class taxation, economic dynamism, and profitable capitalism. To balance private interest domination of the economy, the public interest was for generations significantly protected by the state. This approach is commonly referred to as a ‘mixed economy’. 4

One of the big changes in Sweden over the 20th century was one shared with many other countries: a rapid growth of urban population and a great decrease in rural numbers and people involved in agriculture, fishing and forestry. This transition in Sweden created an ongoing urban housing-provision challenge. In the early 1990s Sweden had its most serious economic difficulties since WW2, but this was largely resolved in the second half of that decade. So until recently, on the surface at least, steady national social and economic success, with only temporary setbacks, had been achieved in Sweden for generations.

But in the period after WW2 in Sweden, behind the more obvious political, economic and societal processes, there were also hidden or less obvious influences gradually taking hold.

Sweden had always woven some hypocrisy into its lack of direct militarism and its pursuit of neutrality. While Sweden avoided direct engagement in wars, Swedish industry, and particularly the Swedish arms industry, had for long found profit in wars and militarism by others.

But after the Second World War, Swedish nominal neutrality became a game of secret ‘arrangements’ and alliances. So for example, we learn from former CIA director William Colby that his work in the 1950s in Sweden – not then a NATO country – involved “building and training a CIA covert-operations framework for use in the future…” in the Scandinavian countries. 5

Colby’s role in Sweden was part of a much larger plan involving all the European NATO countries. Often now referred to generically as Operation Gladio, this vast network of specially trained and equipped small covert groups had the purported purpose of forming a resistance in the event of a USSR occupation of European countries. But this hidden ‘stay-behind’ network became serially used to influence and manipulate European politics, elections, and public attitudes. Covert operations and false flag criminality, including extreme atrocities, became commonplace. 6

The development of a de facto Swedish alliance with the United States, including the intrusion of officially winked at and secretly accommodated CIA machinations within Sweden, was intended to increase security, but it also reduced Swedish independence. This included enveloping Sweden within the CIA’s ambitious attempt to control global communications through censorship and propaganda. The CIA manipulation of Swedish news and journalism helped stupefy the Swedish public. This in turn subverted the Swedish public’s ability to continue to carry out their critically important representative-democracy role of providing dynamic, evolving, informed broad-spectrum political oversight and influence. 7

Over the years since WW2, the vassal status of Sweden to the United States only intensified, as evidenced by Sweden’s shameful and malevolent participation in the trials and tribulations of Julian Assange, easily one of the most excellent, effective and important journalists of our era. 8

The repudiation of Sweden’s previous longstanding policy of military neutrality let to direct involvement in wars of aggression, cloaked by disinformation. In 2011 Sweden participated marginally in the destruction of Libya, a country that in 2010 was by far leading the human development index for Africa. Libya had been among the most successful countries on Earth in terms of speed and quality of societal improvement, during the Muammar Gaddafi era. The Swedes have in recent decades basically acquiesced to and given support to just about all United States’ geopolitical policies. For example, Sweden sent troops to Afghanistan in support of the aftermath of that American war of aggression, and supported those attempting to destroy Syria from 2011 to the present, and played a corrosive minor role in the ongoing United States subjugation and occupation of Iraq. 9

In 2016 Sweden became a NATO affiliate. 10

The willingness of Sweden to indirectly and directly participate in wars of aggression based on lies demonstrates both its compromised status as vassal to the US, and the effectiveness of the disinformation and propaganda which dominates Sweden’s geopolitical so-called journalism, with dysfunctional echoes in its pertinent politics and academics.

Some of the explanations for Sweden’s societal success, as noted, were its long independent history, its military neutrality, and the absence of foreign occupation. But also, Sweden had never been a colonial power, and it had long been noted as a country with a genuine commitment to social justice. The initial covert alliance with the US was very much a Faustian bargain. The Swedes started down the slippery slope of becoming vassal to a country committed to the ideology of global hegemony based on militarism, economic domination, subversion and deception. The American way, behind the veil of public relations and propaganda, included the mass murder and maiming of millions, directly and by proxy. 11

A pivotal event in Sweden’s growing dysfunctions was the murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986. To what extent if any the ‘stay-behind’ Gladio network in Sweden was involved in the assassination of Palme is not clear, but his murder was consistent with CIA and Gladio ideology, conduct and capabilities. Palme was assassinated during an evening stroll towards home from a theater in Stockholm.

The murder of Palme is still to this day officially ‘unsolved’, but as Ole Dammegard, dogged investigator of the assassination, has decisively, painstakingly shown, the assassination of Palme was at least in part a political execution by Swedes. In other words, it was a coup d’état. 12

As Dammegard makes clear, complicity in the murder of Palme included members of the Swedish police and intelligence agencies, and the ongoing cover-up of the crime has involved Swedish police, intelligence agencies, many public officials in many public-institutions, and much of the mass media.

Palme was at the time of his murder a controversial figure both inside and outside of Sweden, with enemies and admirers at home and abroad. He had upset supporters of Sweden’s established Constitution and monarchy by reducing the monarchy to ceremonial status, and by strengthening the power of parliamentary democracy. He had upset the Americans repeatedly, including his powerful public condemnation of their depravities in Indochina. He made many foreign enemies and friends by opposing imperial and colonial ideology and conduct – the subjugation of and exploitation of weaker societies around Earth. 13

Within the context of the cold war, both inside Sweden and out, he was seen as too friendly to the Soviets, despite his willingness to condemn the USSR on occasion. Within Sweden he was seen as too neutral for the extremists, but also made many admirers by providing leadership for initiatives in education, child care, health care and for seniors.

Palme’s assassination calls to mind that of JFK. Both were prominent international political figures who spoke out on behalf of peace and international justice, and against colonialism, and both their assassinations have been followed by a sustained official and mass media cover-up. And in both assassinations, some of those involved conferred upon themselves the deluded halo of ‘saving the country’. Both coups contaminate both societies to this day.

In the aftermath of the Palme assassination, a Swedish national disinformation campaign was implemented, with red-herrings, spin, lies, secrecy, censorship, intimidation, and occasionally, murder. Trying to uncover the truth and telling the truth about the coup became dangerous and taboo; reflexively lying about, ignoring, and hiding the truth became the official unstated policy.

That is, after the assassination of Palme, the Swedish public was massively manipulated, and kept in the dark. In this effort, Swedish mass media and prominent officials acted as a cover-up tag-team. The inevitable lone nut theory camouflage for a murderous conspiracy was foisted on the public. Swedes were rendered incapable of collective clear understanding that there had even been a coup, and were thus incapable of mounting appropriate responses to the coup.

One obvious key goal of the campaign of lies and secrets was to prevent justice from being served to the perpetrators.

But enforced dishonesty about the assassination had an insidious effect on many Swedish institutions. Critical managerial and executive positions in pertinent Swedish public institutions would thereafter tend be filled from the ranks of those who would perpetuate dishonesty or silence in regard to the coup. And good people likely to be threats to the criminal conspiracy were eliminated from the pool of people chosen for critical positions.

In short, in the aftermath of the Palme coup, Swedish scum rose more easily to the top, and the actual cream of the crop in terms of integrity were seen as threats. Police along with the national security and justice system were contaminated. And Swedish mass media was debased. The repudiation of integrity, and normalization of censorship and reflexive dishonesty pertaining to the Palme assassination, became a hidden metastasizing societal cancer. 14

Automatic official resort to avoidance, or censorship, or pretensions, or lies, or vague hyperbole and mealy-mouthed circumlocution, instead of direct clear honest language, harms the public’s ability to make sensible political judgments. The current fashion in Sweden, when much of official Sweden effectively repudiates the role of the freely questioning, probing human intellect in grappling with obvious and pressing social issues related to migration policies, or other controversial matters, including important geopolitical ones, is a legacy of the Palme assassination, and the fruit of seeking security as vassal to the United States.

Noted already has been the Faustian bargain that Sweden made after the 2nd WW with the United States. But Sweden made other contracts with the devil. From the late 1940s into the 1960s Sweden attempted to develop the atomic bomb. Although this effort was abandoned, the fact that it happened at all signifies a national elite abandonment of belief in peaceful coexistence. Apart from the ethical dilemmas inherent in the development of nuclear weapons, they are also extremely expensive to develop and require a permanent secretive and expensive related infrastructure. In pursuit of security, they inevitably exact a huge price, including new insecurities. 15

In the post WW2 era in Sweden, there has been a gradual decline in the strength of a national ethos, and of concern for national sovereignty. Swedish societal development, including its unusual prosperity, had featured a generally coherent combination of public and private institutions. Both traditionally tended to take into account the interests of the Swedish nation. But contemporary international corporations and international finance have predatory pursuit-of-profit agendas careless of or in direct opposition to national and local interests.

The mania for ‘privatization’ in recent decades, often under the dubious banners of saving money and efficiency, has also taken hold in Sweden. And Sweden joined the EU in 1995. This signaled a further surrender of Swedish democracy and a reduction of its sovereignty and independence to the policies of the EU controllers and technocrats.

There is another entire realm of aspects, inevitably influential, but nebulous as to their specific consequences, woven into Swedish development after WW2. The allure of the 20th century mantra of ‘living better with chemistry’ seduced Swedes as well as just about every one else. A largely hidden part of the bargain was increased contamination of food and water with numerous types of agricultural toxins and chemical industry byproducts finding their way into the human body. Lip service was paid to the unprofitable precautionary principle, and it was largely abandoned in practice, in Sweden as elsewhere. There is a complex multifaceted damaging human and social price paid. 16

And Sweden has of late taken on a messianic stance in regards to the dubious proposition that human beings are driving climate change. Carbon emissions are deemed the great Satan. The sun’s great power and natural cycles are downplayed. This signifies the power of propaganda and the decline of the influence of common sense and astute science in Sweden.17

Turning again to the current situation in Sweden pertaining to immigration-related dysfunctions, it is noteworthy that the distant country that Swedes have chosen to become vassal to in pursuit of security, is precisely the country that has through its longstanding imperial policy of wars of aggression and economic warfare and covert machinations been a main cause of millions of migrants.

Avoiding difficult subjects has its extreme manifestation in censorship. There is irony attached to Sweden’s official embrace of censorship, since Sweden led the way for humanity by embedding prohibition on censorship in its 1766 Constitution. Sweden is more recently also displaying classic symptoms of dysfunction with its increasing list of ‘thought crimes’. Much of official Sweden reviles that which historically, criminals, con artists, stupid powerful people and tyrants have feared: revealing truths.

One of history’s themes is that maintaining success is as great or greater a challenge than achieving it: success can be fleeting, fragile, and offers many potential pitfalls: ease devolving into decadence, smug self-satisfaction breeding suicidal hubris, false friends and grasping parasites and deadly enemies, among them.

In the curious case of Sweden, by ditching free speech and honest discussion, and elevating intellectual deformity, and becoming vassal to and closely allied with international depravity, the centuries-long Swedish capacity for independent sensible innovation and pragmatism, sometimes ingenious, sometimes verging into wisdom, has been disabled. And common sense, that indispensable multifaceted individual and group potential capacity, is severely handicapped within the context of inadequate discussion and absurdities promoted and critical information withheld.

Notes

The stats re rapes are everywhere problematic: rape tends to be very under-reported; it is defined in different ways; conviction rates vary, and so on. In Sweden there are additional difficulties: the identity of the rapist is typically hidden from public view, and young men are defined as children and thus not held responsible. Nevertheless, it is clear that in Sweden there has been a large increase over the last generation in rapes and gang rapes, and that the perpetrators are disproportionately foreign born. Regarding crime problems spiraling out of control, as I prepare to send this article off, RT notes that “Sweden’s authorities are struggling to curb a spate of bombings which has swept the country in recent months.” https://www.rt.com/news/478107-explosions-rattle-stockholm-uppsala/ In Sweden the law can now be mobilized against those who contradict official policies, that is, against those who commit ‘thought crimes’. Using the term ‘unaccompanied children’ in quotation marks has been deemed a form of hate speech because the quotation marks imply that the children in question may be older than they claim, say, young adults, which it turns out is often the case. Thus implying that lies are being told, even when they are being told, is defined as hateful. To dignify those quotation marks as denoting hatred is absurd. But the punishment that might be meted out to someone who was found guilty of, or even accused of such ‘hate speech’, can be severe. So the irony in Sweden now is that punishment can be meted out for implying a truth, and at worst engaging in a small hostile gesture. Such a punitive response is hard to distinguish from technocratic hatred in action.

And this: “The Swedish government told the country’s [Sweden’s] main authority on crime to manipulate [hide and censor] ‘politically sensitive’ data, according to a study by Linkoping University.”https://summit.news/2019/12/18/swedish-government-told-countrys-crime-authority-to-censor-politically-sensitive-data/ Absurdities abound: A Swedish pensioner was prosecuted for accusing migrants of torching cars, because this amounted to a disparaging depiction of refugees. And Bilyana Martinovski, PhD, and Associate-Professor, found that researching rape in Sweden was a career pitfall. https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911301077434596-how-swedish-professors-life-was-destroyed-over-raising-migrant-gang-rape-issue-on-twitter/

The Lutheran Church became Swedish state religion in 1527. Much Catholic ritual was removed, and new religious rules implemented, including “all sermons were to be based exclusively on the Bible”. The quote is from Will Durant’s THE REFORMATION , in which he describes the Swedish Reformation as a singularly decisive “triumph of the state over the Church.” But centuries later, special-occasion ceremonial religion in Sweden was quietly but extensively present: Donald S. Connery in his book The SCANDINAVIANS writes that “in the 1960s 87 percent of all youths are baptized and confirmed in the church. Almost all Swedes marry in church and wish for a church funeral.” Professor Carroll Quigley in Tragedy and Hope , published 1966, made note of the singular success, among European countries, of Sweden’s “compensatory” economic policy. Quigley follows his approving remark on Sweden by tossing in an astute and noteworthy observation: “The argument that the creation of funds by the government is bad while creation of money by the banks is salutary is very persuasive in a system … in which the usual avenues of communication … are under private, or even banker, control.”

J.K. Galbraith quipped approvingly in his memoirs A LIFE IN OUR TIMES that the Swedes did Keynesian economics before Keynes. Sven Steinmo’s 2001 article “Bucking the Trend? The Swedish Case Up Close” provides an informative overview of Swedish taxation and economic policies during the second half of the twentieth century. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/247516462_Bucking_the_Trend_The_Welfare_State_and_the_Global_Economy_The_Swedish_Case_Up_Close

Colby’s book is named, not aptly, HONORABLE MEN , and co-written with Peter Forbath. Neither Finland nor Sweden at the time were members of NATO. Colby writes “In one [Scandinavian] country I could work freely … with the local intelligence authorities in the selection … of good potential leaders who were to be … sent abroad for training in guerilla, sabotage and psychological operations at schools run by CIA or our NATO allies. … In another, equally nameless, [Scandinavian country] … I could get assistance in the recruitment of local nationals willing to join such a network directly, without their government knowing anything about it [my italics:RS].” Italian judge Felice Casson began the disclosures of the vast covert European network that in Italy was called Gladio. This was followed by the shocking disclosures of Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti in 1990. In 2005 Daniele Ganser published NATO’S SECRET ARMIES , which covered many of the secret networks activities in NATO countries, but with little reference to Sweden. CIA whistleblower John Stockwell, author of the illuminating 1991 book THE PRAETORIAN GUARD , is among those who have disclosed the CIA’s vast ambitions and achievements in manipulation and mayhem. The Senator Frank Church hearings in the 1970s disclosed that hundreds of prominent American so-called journalists were CIA connected. And this continues to our day: German journalist Udo Ulfkotte in his recently published PRESSTITUTES , translated from the German by Andrew Schlademan, denounces contemporary European ‘journalism’ as largely propaganda and public relations, with much CIA-esque control and influence.

For incisive commentary on the Assange affair, see Caitlin Johnstone’s website at https://caitlinjohnstone.com/?s=assange. There is loathsome irony in the politically- correct justice-pantomiming Swedes playing sleazy junior partner for years to the United States’ targeting of Assange for being a prolific and especially illuminating geopolitical journalist. The January 2020 demand by Iraq’s government that foreign troops leave Iraq presents an interesting question for Sweden’s military involvement there: will they submit to the occupying United States, and stay, or respect the government of Iraq, and go away? For a 2014 commentary on Sweden’s role in Syria see http://proletaren.se/examination-swedens-involvement-syria Sweden’s NATO affiliate status implies being partially involved in a compromising relationship with depravity. There is irony and humor for some in the recent disclosure of the successful career of a Swedish fraudster as long time ‘military officer’: https://www.rt.com/news/478365-sweden-fake-officer-nato-intelligence/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome In the Korean war, the United States bombed and napalmed North Korea until just about everything was destroyed and millions were killed and wounded. In Indochina, apart from incomprehensible tonnages of explosives dropped on Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, killing millions, chemical weapons were expensively used, with massive numbers of birth defects a continuing legacy. Operation Phoenix featured organized, technocratic torture and mass murder, with tens of thousands of victims. The civilians in hundreds of Indochinese villages were subjected to mass murder by the United States. United States associated death Squads ‘protecting’ American ‘interests’ and ‘values’ since WW2 have tortured and slaughtered uncounted thousands of people throughout Central and South America. And then there were the American or American proxy mass murders of the Middle East, and Africa. Quite a security blanket you chose, Sweden. Dammegard spent three decades compiling the detailed material in his two volume book about the Palme assassination, COUP D’ETAT in slow motion. So much suspicious behaviour, and so many lies and contradictions and attempts at cover-ups by the authorities are identified by Dammegard, that official complicity in the assassination is obvious. Dammegard also points to evidence of some possible involvement of South Africa in the assassination, as Palme strongly supported the South African resistance to Apartheid. The United States took such offense at Palme’s denunciation of United States crimes in Vietnam that they recalled the US Ambassador to Sweden. Palme was also hated by many in the Swedish military and police, and some literally cheered the assassination, as Dammegard documents. From COUP D’ETAT, page 699-670: “The formerly secure Swedish society has thus, since 1986, had to face one scandal after the other, and that has hollowed out the old values and morals…. The common qualification [“to the real top jobs”] seems to be that you have gravely failed at some important task…. [The sleazy are] rewarded by promotions.” Both nuclear weapons and nuclear energy create ‘world class’ dangers. The still unresolved and growing problem of ‘nuclear waste’, and the potential for wide-reaching catastrophe, are part of the bargain. The vista of black plastic bags by the millions, piled neatly by the Japanese, in an attempt to contain the radioactive contamination of Japan in the wake of the Fukushima catastrophe, is the proverbial picture worth a thousand words. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe_TCM7f71wAnd deceptive ‘information’ and cover-ups plague the administration of the technology. Two examples, out of very many possible: the now increasingly common issue of gender confusion, in Sweden as elsewhere, is to some extent related to fetal development exposure to hormone mimicking chemicals. For a prescient book, see Theo Colborn et al and Our Stolen Future: Are We Threatening Our Fertility, Intelligence and Survival? And the pernicious herbicide glyphosate has been allowed in Swedish agriculture. Prof. Claudia von Werlhof et al have published an incisive response to Greta Thunberg: https://www.pbme-online.org/2019/11/11/greta-and-the-great-confusion-2nd-open-letter-to-greta-thunberg/

The website SuspiciousObservers includes the film Climate Forcing: Our Future is cold, which I highly recommend. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEWoPzaDmOA

Robert Snefjella is a retired Canadian farmer and contractor

