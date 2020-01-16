‘The land of Tagore is bleeding!’

They choose me to bleed,

They hurt me to bury my soul,

“Don’t shout, don’t oppose,

or you gotta be finished”…they shouted out,

They frightened me and locked me behind the rails,

“Fight Dude Fight!”

My comates inspired me!

They stabbed my back,

with the edge of their weapons,

They bullied me to kill my rage,

Even they tortured me to put back my step,

“Fight Dude Fight!”

My comates were there with me in the black night!

My blood spilled from their knife,

Eyes got swollen and they kicked me off,

My bare back repeated the same words of Tagore,

“Where the mind is without fear!”

They tried to inscribe their filthy scars,

Stitched right below my shoulders to taste my flesh,

Every stitch of mine they drew on me,

Will bring flame of fire,that will burn their scripts!

The voice of Tagore will bring them death!

If the power and guns are there last words,

I’ve also a different tongue without any violence,

My comates named it”The Voice of Humanity ”

There my mates always show their solidarity!

raising their slogan-“Fight Dude Fight!”

We don’t have the same violence to let you die.

Enough are our torch bearers, who’re the proud successors of Tagore and Ambedkar!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir.

Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..

