Unprecedented March against Anti-People CAA, NPR & NRC at Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 30.01.20:The State Capital of Odisha witnessed today an unprecedented March against CAA, NPR and NRC in response to a unitedcall given by progressive political organizations, social groups, academics, media persons, artists and students in the State under the banner of ‘We The People Of India’. A peaceful gathering of about 30 thousand people solemnly reaffirmed their faith in the Constitution of India and took a vow to uphold its all-inclusive principles, values and dignity at any cost. After a massive peaceful march from exhibition ground to Mahatma Gandhi Marg, lower PMG with placards and banners clearly denouncing the CAA, NPR and NRC and raising slogans for saving Constitution, Democracy and Diversity in India, the march reached Lower PMG. Prominent intellectuals, academics, artists, minorities, dalits, adivasis, political and social activists, students and youth leaders were in the forefront along with common men and women of the state who came from all walks of life and faith.

In a hugely attended meeting all people assembled in Mahatma Gandhi Marg, read the Preamble of the Constitution. One after another all the speaker reminded all about the circumstances and forces those who killed Gandhi and how they have reappeared now with greater aggression and determination to reduce the minorities particularly Muslims and the resource poor dalits and adivasis to that of second class Citizens. CAA is a design to demonize a great majority of Indians who don’t share the idea of India or Hindu Rastra visualized by RSS BJP government of New Delhi. At a time when unemployment, food price, agricultural crisis, financial instability have reached a point of no return, the government of RSS instead of tackling them has resorted to marginalize further the victims of such situations by enacting anti human and undemocratic policies like the CAA, NRC and the NPR. Higher education in the state sector has been made unaffordable for the poor to benefit the education mafia and when Students protest their resistance is being ruthlessly repressed.

Speakers one after another reminded that the country was going through an undeclared emergency and citizens must come out in open to protest and reject all unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-people policies of the state.

They declared that the mission will not end with the march of January 30, rather this was just the beginning and that the message will be taken forward to all regional, sub regional and local levels. With colourful messages on the placards, songs and creative presentation each calling for rejection of CAA NRC and NPR, for the first time in Odisha, an atmosphere of faith, goodwill and brotherhood was created cutting across faith, ideological practices and social background. They also appealed the Nabin Pattnaik government to follow the example set up by Kerala government and other states and resolve not to allow CAA, NRC and NPR divide the society in Odisha and create destitution and deprivation of all kind. The Rally ended paying rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with Mass Stand up in silence and followed by National Anthem. The call is we shall fight and we shall win.

News By: Narendra Mohanty, On behalf of We The People Of India

