 AAP Victory in Delhi: Secular India Stands Defeated

In spite of a full fledged campaign based on hate politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) failed to win the coveted Delhi state elections. Aam Aadmi Party (Common Peopl’s party) or AAP led by incumbent Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal won 63 out of 70 seats. BJP managed to get seven seats while Congress drew a blank.

While BJP campaign was based on hate politics even calling the election an India-Pakistan match, it failed to win the heart of the people. One BJP leader exhorted his followers to shoot the Shaheen Bagh protesters. AAP on the other hand campaigned based on good governance. It fore fronted its successful work on community health, education, free electricity and water for the poor etc.

Even though the Delhi election result is a huge relief in the hate filled politics of India, the AAP did not win the election in the age old values of secularism or communal harmony. The party kept quiet on the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which Arundhati Roy termed ‘resembling Nazi Nuremberg Citizenship Laws’. The party kept quiet on all major controversial decisions taken by the BJP government at the centre including the revocation of article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Ayodhya verdict, attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU. Kept quiet on the women’s protest against CAA in Shaheen Bagh. AAP was obviously playing a centre-right politics acting as a B team to BJP.

He made his centre-right position clear in his victory speech by dedicating the victory for “Bharat Mata” (mother India). Kejriwal’s credits also included Lord Hanuman. “Today is Tuesday, the day of Hanuman-ji. Hanuman-ji has showered Delhi with blessings. Thank you, Hanuman-ji,” said the Delhi Chief Minister, whose recitation of Hanuman Chalisa during the poll campaign caused a flutter and provoked BJP allegations that he was resorting to Hindutva to win.

There were also slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail mother India)”, not commonly heard in AAP gatherings.

The former taxman-turned-activist-turned politician will become Chief Minister for the third straight time.

Even though it is a victory against fascist BJP it cannot be called a victory of the secular values of the country. Delhi could be a template for future elections in India. In a nut shell, secular India stands defeated.

Binu Mathew is the editor of Countercurrents.org

