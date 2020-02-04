CAA-NPR-NRC’s Impact on Urban Poor

Statement by National Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanisation (NCU)

The National Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanisation (NCU) unequivocally condemns the unconstitutional and anti-constitutional CAA-NPR-NRC being unilaterally imposed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The NCU is a network of activists, researchers, urban practitioners, lawyers, informal sector workers, collectives and individuals who, for the past two years have been involved with issues of urban class and caste inequalities and is continually monitoring this acutely dangerous social condition in our cities. Therefore, are working for an alternative paradigm of urbanization. These inequalities are brought to light when basic rights such as the right to housing, participation in governance mechanisms, right to livelihood and most importantly, equal right to the city, are denied to the urban poor.

India has been going through tumultuous times. The massive inequities in Indian cities are best highlighted by a recent Oxfam report. Shockingly, just 63 billionaires have more money than the entire budget of the government of India. This disparity is mirrored in asset holdings in cities. The difference between the top 10 per cent and the bottom ten per cent is 50,000 times in Indian cities! This is further accentuated by the huge informality that exists in urban India-93 per cent.This exposes the extreme vulnerabilities faced by urban population.

These inequities have become especially starker since 2014, because of the NDA government’s anti-people and anti-poor policies, which have imposed untold hardships on all marginalised sections of society, especially Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims,Women and Minorities. The constituent members of the NCU have been at the forefront in trying to combat the adverse consequences of these myopic policies across the length and breadth of the nation. Some of the more visible issues include inaccessible education, denial of housing and other essential public services, illegal evictions under the false pretence of constructing world class cities and through the government’s flagship programmes such as the Smart City Initiative,Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation etc. All of these collectively target only certain classes, castes and minority communities. These issues are even more starkly felt in numerous cities in Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East, where the NDA’s unconstitutional mandates, norms and repressive practices have further accentuated these problems. These policies cumulatively impinge upon our right to the city, which a recent high court judgment held as a fundamental right.

The NDA’s brazen threat to impose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (CAA-NRC-NPR) despite widespread opposition, including from 11 state governments further exacerbates the problems faced by the urban poor.

We at the NCU are deeply concerned that the CAA-NRC-NPR will directly target unorganised sector workers, homeless people, migrant workers, basti dwellers, transgender persons. For example, the enumeration process of the proposed NRC-NPR will adversely impact the 1.77 million homeless people in India. Furthermore, our own surveys in just five states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu) reveal that on average, 99 per cent of all homeless people do not have their own birth certificates, which in the context of NRC-NPR-CAA becomes a dangerous proposition. Moreover, 30 percent of urban homeless population do not have any identity proof. Similarly, there are a number of Nomadic and De-Notified Tribes, as well as migrants driven by rural distress who do not possess and will not be able to furnish the requisite documentation that the NRC-NPR process will undoubtedly expect.

The NCU firmly believes that the burden of proof of citizenship should not fall on citizens but on the State. In other words, the government cannot begin with the assumption that “everyone living in India is an illegal immigrant until proven otherwise”. This is patently unconstitutional and violates the inalienable rights of millions of Indians.

In these perilous times, seeing the imminent danger to the urban poor, which includes more than 6.5 crore slum dwellers, 93 per cent of India’s labour force which is in the informal sector, and innumerable other vulnerable groups, it is vital to express solidarity with these groups, and stand steadfastly with them in this time of uncertainty. Therefore, we as urban practitioners and concerned citizens of India unequivocally reject the CAA-NRC-NPR and extend solidarity with millions of conscientious Indians who are courageously opposing it in various forms.

Signatories,

A G Krishna Menon Urban Planner Aashima Sood Urban Scholar Abdul Shakeel Housing Right Activist Abhishek Pandey Urban Practitioner Aditya Singh Architect and Development Professional Adrian D Cruz Urban Researcher Ajay Kumar Upadhyay Social Activist and Journalist Akriti Bhatia Labour rights Activist and Urban Researcher Amrita Sharma Urban Practicioner Anand Lakhan Housing Right Activist Anirudh Singh Rajput Urban Practitioner Ankit Jha Urban Activist Aravind Unni Urban Researcher and Activist Aseem Mishra Urban Planner Ashok Bhattacharya Mayor, Siliguri and Former Minister Urban Development Bhargav Oza Urban Researcher Bhashwati Sengupta, Urban Practitioner Bhawna Jaimini Research Associate Chandan Kumar Working People’s Charter Chandana Das Urban Practitioner Chirashree Ghosh Child Rights Activist Darshini Mahadevia Urban Researcher Devashish Devashish Dinesh Abrol Chairman, Gurgaon Water Forum Dinesh Mishra Child Rights Activist Dipani Sutaria Ecologist Divya Verma Urban Practicioner Dunu Roy Social Activist Evita Das Urban Researcher Gaurav Mittal Urban Researcher Gaurav Varshney Architect Gautam Bhan Housing Rights Activist Gayatri Singh Senior Advocate, Human Rights Activist Gitanjali Prasad Social Worker Harikrishnan S Urban Researcher Harsh Mander Social Activist Hemant Kumar Research Fellow Ibtesam Arzoo Junior Research Fellow, JNU Indivar Jonnalagadd Urban Researcher Indu Prakash Singh Activist Indupriya M Architect Jammu Anand Municipal Corporation Employess Union Kabir Ali Zia Choudhary Advocate and Housing Rights Activist Kranti L C Human Rights Activist Krishnkant Social Activist Ksheeraja Padmanabhan, Architect Madhuri Sharma Architect Student Manish Lawyer and Researcher Mathew Idiculla Urban Researcher Mukta Naik Urban Researcher Natasha Maru, PhD Researcher and Consultant Nazifa Ahmed Nazifa Ahmed, Researcher, Assam Nehal, Vaidhy Pediatrician Nian Paul Urban researcher Nipun Prabhakar Architect Nishant Researcher Ojas Shetty Urban Practitioner Pradip Krishen Environmental Activist and Film-Maker Puneet Bansal Architect Rafi Malek Urban Researcher Rahul N Urban Researcher Rajendra Ravi Social Activist Rajni Former Mayor, Dharamshala RajpalSingh Rana Waster Pickers Union, Nashik Rakshan Khan Architect Renu Desai Urban Researchr Romi Khosla Urban Planner Ruchika Lall Urban Practitioner Rutul Joshi Urban Planner and academician S. Bharat Urban Researcher Sachidanand Sinha Professor, JNU Sahil Harjai Architect Sameer Development Professional Sanjay Chauhan Former Mayor, Shimla Satwika Taduri Architect Sayan Das Public Health Researcher Shaktiman Ghosh National Hawkers Federation Shalaka Researcher and Consultant Shama Fathima Urban Researcher Shruti Nikhar Architect Shweta Damle Housing Rights Activist Sindhu Nagaraj Architect Sohail Hashmi Heritage Activist, Writer and Film-Maker Sonakshi Aggarwal Labour Sector Practitioner Sonu P Yadav Urban Practitioner Sudeshna Sengupta Consultant and Researcher Sudhir Kumar Katiyar Centre for Labour Research and Action Sukrit Nagpal Urban Researcher Tapas Upadhyay Architect Tikender Singh Panwar Former Deputy Mayor, Shimla Uma Dey Sarkar Urban Researcher Vanshika Singh Urban Researcher Varsha Vidhya Vilas Social Activist Vibhawari Verma Researcher and Student

