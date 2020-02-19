Dark Phase!!

Far away,secluded in an utter isolation,

She used to count the yellow lights, being numbed,

Sometimes, few of her owns came to visit her, but they never lookedback whie leaving,

Again,an utter silence left behind,devoured her existence in quite dark…!

Broken soul,weird thoughts,no way to be released,she wanted still to live a life,

Every morning,with some needles and nerves,she painfully used to fight,

Some rays of warmth,few words of condolation they repeated everyday..

“Don’t worry,girl,you’ll be released the next day”

The sun sets, the moon blinks through her small square window,

He smirked as he knew no release would be given, better not to think so.!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir. Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..!! Recently her travelogue”LADAKH…En route Tibetan TABOOS,which has launched recently in Kolkata,Salt Lake,BHARATIYAM!!

She vividly described her journey throughout the whole Forbidden Land,their languages,religious views,geographical variations,historical backgrounds and many more!!

