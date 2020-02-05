GASS condemns arrest of a teacher and parent of a school in Karnataka on ‘sedition’

Ganatantirk adhikar suraksha sangathan, (GASS) Odisha here has the opinion that the drama performed by children between nine and twelve years of a Private school, Bidar, Karnataka as reported in various newspapers no way invites sedition. So, arrest of teacher and mother of a child of that school is highly condemnable. Also the hours long interrogation of the small children of the school on the basis of ‘suspicion’ over a FIR goes against the laws of this land. Such play on Citizens (Amendment) Act by the children was an educative programme rather than ‘intend to incite the people against the state and promote enmity between groups on the basis of religion’ (Section 124A). In recent past, the Supreme Court has also observed that words like ‘anti-national’ and ‘sedition’ are being used loosely.

We have the strong feelings that such action of Police is intended to inculcate fear among the people so that no one could dare to criticise any action of the government. This goes against our freedom of speech assured in the constitution. So, we request all intellectuals, writers and creative persons including human rights organisations to exert pressure on the government of Karnataka to withdraw charges of ‘sedition’ against the teacher and parents of the child. They should be released immediately.

Golak Bihari Nath

President

Deba Ranjan

General Secretary

