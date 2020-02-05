Like a torn string,,like a wingless seagull,

I’m done..and its all over!!

All my slogans,all my comrades,

I bid you farewell,as my time is up..

I’ve seen brutal faces with fake adore ,covered in them,

Where each eye is upon me,

And my lone soul walk along..

Over the thorns, leaving my bloody steps behind..

I bid you fsrewell, my dear comrades, as my presence a threat to you!!

Some faces ,covered in masks,

sing their melancholy chords..

I keep on listening,as it does not bring me change!!

The pebbles are clearly seen,

hiding in the shallow waters,

How much they try to hide,

they all could be seen by a keen eye!!

Though a new world ,a new child will born,

from my ashes,like a Phynix,

The child will roar,but I’ll not be there to hear!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir. Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..!! Recently her travelogue”LADAKH…En route TIBETAN Taboos” launched in Kolkata,in EZCC,Bharatiyam..SaltLake..which will be available inInternational BOOK FAIR 2020,Stall.no 101..!!

