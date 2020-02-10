Police Brutally Beat Up Jamia Millia Islamia Students Again

Police brutally beat up Jamia Millia Islamia students today. The police resorted to a lathi-charge on the protesters near Holy Family hospital which is within walking distance of Jamia Millia Islamia university.

The students were holding an anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament. The police had earlier denied permission to the protesters for the march.

Height of brutality unleashed by the Police in Jamia today….Even a physically handicapped student was not spared….No words!!!! #JamiaProtests #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/qDh4DwrMhT — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

Hundreds of injured/unconscious Jamia students admitted to the Ansari Health Center & Holy Family Hospital.Many being taken to Al Shifa hospital now.Jamia students need help.Time to reach out to them.#JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/y1T8vSOavM — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

A major scuffle with Delhi Police resulting in a stampede like situation after a long standoff led to many students getting injured,several losing consciousness. Students continue to be brought to hospital.#JamiaProtests #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/uqZgxl6UNu — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

A wailing female Jamia student being taken to the hospital….Several students have been injured, many being brought unconscious. Jamia today has seen another day of Police brutality. #JamiaProtests #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/xep67pU4LZ — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

Situation continues to remain tense …Students complain of Police brutality….Here an unconscious student being taken to hospital can be seen…#Jamia #JamiaMilliaIslamia #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/X6Ftcr9SIS — Bushra Khanum بشریٰ خانم (@bushrakhanum86) February 10, 2020

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A scuffle ensued when police confronted the protesters who tried to push forward towards Parliament. Some security forces personnel resorted to the lathi charge while others pushed back the protesters.

On December 16 last year police forcefully entered the Jamia Millia Islamia university and beat up students in the campus. The police even entered the library and beat up the students reading there.

