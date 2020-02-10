There are no breaking news at the moment

Police Brutally Beat Up Jamia Millia Islamia Students Again

in India by February 10, 2020

Police brutally beat up Jamia Millia Islamia students today. The police resorted to a lathi-charge on the protesters near Holy Family hospital which is within walking distance of Jamia Millia Islamia university.

The students were holding an anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament. The police had earlier denied permission to the protesters for the march.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A scuffle ensued when police confronted the protesters who tried to push forward towards Parliament. Some security forces personnel resorted to the lathi charge while others pushed back the protesters.

On December 16 last year police forcefully entered the Jamia Millia Islamia university and beat up students in the campus. The police even entered the library and beat up the students reading there.

