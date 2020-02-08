Someday,sometimes,if I was remembered by you,

Do come alone,with bare limbs,

as I dwell in the utmost bliss..

Not the woman I’m ,whom you used to know pretty before..

She was an innocent pie,did keep faith on the lie,some col blooded lie!

Here struggles a warrior,you’ll find her war marks on her body,

Ruthless,desperate,leaving all her priorities to uphold her in filthies..!

Indeed it needs patience to read her ,to be in her…

As she is mysterious enough,

Carries her empathy and compassion as her ornaments!

No other ornaments suits her,you’ll never see her as a decorated showpiece..

She wanders,she’s an outrager,

but cries only for the helpless..!!

Someday,sometimes,if you remember her..,!

Do remember as a lone warrior,

Who has her own silent war,

where no one can be her fellow soldier!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir. Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..!! Recently her travelogue”LADAKH…En route TIBETAN Taboos” launched in Kolkata,in EZCC,Bharatiyam..SaltLake..which will be available inInternational BOOK FAIR 2020,Stall.no 101..!!

