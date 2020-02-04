The script is being written
For those belonging to the `other’ faith
For women, Dalits, and the margins and
For the under-nourished colours
Trying to cover their bodies and minds
From the gazes of penetrating shame
The script is being written
In bolder and bolder letters.
The script is being written
When the gutters swallow the Constitution
For the new laws that can enslave
Millions by looting pockets of people
For the rich who will invest
For a monetary democracy
Consuming the soul of freedom
The script is being written
In bolder and bolder letters.
The script is being written
For the mouths which won’t open
Neither to speak nor to eat
In the gallows, jails and concentration camps
Of bricks painted in blood from the streets
To fill millions inside the gas chambers
To fulfil their desires on destiny.
The script is being written
In bolder and bolder letters.
The script is being written
For the capital punishment of self esteem
For civilisations without citizenship
Identities floating in a river of hope
Bursting into waterfalls of rage and anger
The script is being written
With bolder and bolder letters.
The script is being written
The actors, technicians and the crew
Are on the pay rolls
The Director and the Associate in Delhi
And the producers from Nagpur
Are looking for a title.
The script is written
In bolder and bolder letters.
The script is being written
For millions to watch themselves
Or to join the wave of dissent
On the script of your life and mine
In the name of the past, present and future
To kindle the electric waves in history
To refuse to pay for the tickets for an imitation
To refuse to be a silent spectators forever
To blast the kingdom of arrogance
And to own the screen and the title
The script is being written
In bolder and bolder letters.
The script is being written
To redefine the notions of freedom
To paint the colours of history on our faces
To refuse to be conned forever
To block the airwaves of lies and deceit,
False promises, betrayals and cowardice
To write the powers of love and compassion
With twinkles of lightenings of dissents
Lingering forever more than a star of death
On these dark clouds of hatred.
The script is being written
For all of us to read and act.
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist
