The script is being written

For those belonging to the `other’ faith

For women, Dalits, and the margins and

For the under-nourished colours

Trying to cover their bodies and minds

From the gazes of penetrating shame

The script is being written

In bolder and bolder letters.

The script is being written

When the gutters swallow the Constitution

For the new laws that can enslave

Millions by looting pockets of people

For the rich who will invest

For a monetary democracy

Consuming the soul of freedom

The script is being written

In bolder and bolder letters.

The script is being written

For the mouths which won’t open

Neither to speak nor to eat

In the gallows, jails and concentration camps

Of bricks painted in blood from the streets

To fill millions inside the gas chambers

To fulfil their desires on destiny.

The script is being written

In bolder and bolder letters.

The script is being written

For the capital punishment of self esteem

For civilisations without citizenship

Identities floating in a river of hope

Bursting into waterfalls of rage and anger

The script is being written

With bolder and bolder letters.

The script is being written

The actors, technicians and the crew

Are on the pay rolls

The Director and the Associate in Delhi

And the producers from Nagpur

Are looking for a title.

The script is written

In bolder and bolder letters.

The script is being written

For millions to watch themselves

Or to join the wave of dissent

On the script of your life and mine

In the name of the past, present and future

To kindle the electric waves in history

To refuse to pay for the tickets for an imitation

To refuse to be a silent spectators forever

To blast the kingdom of arrogance

And to own the screen and the title

The script is being written

In bolder and bolder letters.

The script is being written

To redefine the notions of freedom

To paint the colours of history on our faces

To refuse to be conned forever

To block the airwaves of lies and deceit,

False promises, betrayals and cowardice

To write the powers of love and compassion

With twinkles of lightenings of dissents

Lingering forever more than a star of death

On these dark clouds of hatred.

The script is being written

For all of us to read and act.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer and cartoonist

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER