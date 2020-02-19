The song of Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh

is untouched by

the winter chill

there is a fire burning within!

Shaheen Bagh

replies speeding bullets

with flowers

‘why don’t we love each other?’

Shaheen Bagh

is singing

‘ we will see…

We will see that

promised day’

Shaheen Bagh

Is reading out

a piece of paper,

their inheritance-

‘Justice

Freedom!

Equality!’

Shaheen Bagh

is singing a lullaby

‘my child, this land will…

be ever yours’

Shaheen Bagh

is ninety years,

“This is the first time

I step out of my house,

it is for this infant”

Shaheen Bagh

is blazing

‘come out!

‘we need to speak to you’!

When the horizon of

Shaheen Bagh

turns crimson

little suns rise

all over the country.

Shaheen Bagh

is the country!

The country becomes

Shaheen Bagh!

Jayashree Thotekat is a poet from Kerala

