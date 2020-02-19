The song of Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh
is untouched by
the winter chill
there is a fire burning within!
Shaheen Bagh
replies speeding bullets
with flowers
‘why don’t we love each other?’
Shaheen Bagh
is singing
‘ we will see…
We will see that
promised day’
Shaheen Bagh
Is reading out
a piece of paper,
their inheritance-
‘Justice
Freedom!
Equality!’
Shaheen Bagh
is singing a lullaby
‘my child, this land will…
be ever yours’
Shaheen Bagh
is ninety years,
“This is the first time
I step out of my house,
it is for this infant”
Shaheen Bagh
is blazing
‘come out!
‘we need to speak to you’!
When the horizon of
Shaheen Bagh
turns crimson
little suns rise
all over the country.
Shaheen Bagh
is the country!
The country becomes
Shaheen Bagh!
Jayashree Thotekat is a poet from Kerala
SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER