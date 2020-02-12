Yes, we are Shaheen bagh

You call me by your own names
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tukde Tukde gang or Terrorists
You push us to the walls
Or kick us with all the trolls
You shoot us
Or abuse us
We declare,
We are just a simple Shaheen bagh
We are no big people
But just pure simple folks of this country
Who never understand your nationalism
But just feel the love for this country
We are on the streets of Shaheen bagh
Not because we want to oppose or fight government
But just because we own this country
And want our future generations too do the same
We don’t understand your Hindu Muslim nationalist talk
But just understand that we are an inseparable part of this land
You say we and our Hindu brothers and sisters are different
But we only feel that our bonds are only permanent
You abuse us that we are paid and fed crowd out there to create trouble
But we feel that we are only a crowd out there to stop the divisive trouble
You do whatever you want, blame us or demonise us
But we will keep up our fight just because we love this land and people
Thumakunta Vasantha is a Graduate and interested in Social issues
