Empty Desire!!

It is five o clock in mid spring..

And the hymns of Azaan comes into my ears,

Where do the God’s Abode,I don’t know,

Neither it is my wish to know about ..

I walk by my own, towards the clock tower ,

Drizzles wet me, still I wish to get a cool shower..

It seemed I had been locked for decades,

Freed myself to get a blissful greet..

Where there’d be no one except my own lanes,

When the world would shine like a rainbow,I’d be eased from my pains..

I’ve seen the darkest nights,

Thus they won’t make me fear anymore!

Falling in love is myth to me,

It’s may be an empty bottle,filled with bubbles..

I murdered all expectations for the sake of my pleasure,

Still if you hold a least desire to hold love for me,

Do stare at my marks first ,then my colours..!!

SONALI CHANDA is an eminent writer and author. Born in Suburban KOLKATA,she completed her postgraduation from Burdwan University. Her recent Travelogue is on the way to publish,where she showcased the most sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir. Her writings resemble the current issues and different topics of burning issues in the country and the social malices..!! Recently her travelogue”LADAKH…En route Tibetan TABOOS,which has launched recently in Kolkata,Salt Lake,BHARATIYAM!! She vividly described her journey throughout the whole Forbidden Land,their languages,religious views,geographical variations,historical backgrounds and many more!! She is on the way to publish her debut fiction…”Meeting With Self….Novella of down memory lanes”!!

