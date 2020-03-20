For years now she has been ricocheting between arrival(s) and departure(s). Packing her suitcase, she leaves. Unpacking, she arrives. But she never truly arrives.

In a faraway place, she observes her life in no’s and not’s. The everyday practices in this landscape are anything but usual. The concrete mix of bodies and objects, movements and routines, signs and gestures, symbols and metaphors is not familiar. People do not speak a familiar language. They do not recognize you by family names. On a more concrete level, the spread of roads and slopes, structures and spaces, alleys and bazaars is not familiar. She walks through these frames of unfamiliarity to trace the maps of absence.

Here, winters do not smell like razma daa’l-gogji.[1]Mornings are not filled with mists of noon chai,[2]the aroma of ka’ndar tchot.[3]The hurried-shutter-downs and empty playgrounds are not the common sites to find oneself in. There are no palpable signs of danger. No paramilitary squads on the move. The sad grayness of evenings does not morph into quiet nights, dead like a stone. Skies bear no burden of unanswered prayers! Zoon has no stars to play around.[4]

Here, mothers do not sing Allahū’ [5] to crying babies calling them jaanā[6] and gaashā. They do not have to fret about their incarcerated children. They do not cry out mouj ha lajie balai to still bodies.[7] Children, here, do not enjoy long vacations. They do not get to experience the thrill of raining stones and bullets. Azaadi does not roar through walls.[8] Here, people do not go crazy searching totems of burial.

No signs of apocalyptic omens. No checkpoints. No blood on the streets. No ordered (dis)order.

These absences are unnerving. The dizzying pace of wheels, the all-the-time busy streets confuses her. This kind of normalcy seems obscene. Difficult to place oneself in. When your everyday is rooted in chaos, what sense does one make of unfamiliar normalcy? She finds no closure to these reeling thoughts of disjunction(s). Seized by unfamiliarities, she thinks of herself as a foreign body in a foreign land.