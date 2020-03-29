Provide shelter, food & medical care to homeless, jobless poor in Corona Pandemic times

Lockdown in India due to Convid19, though necessary for controlling the spread of the Pandemic has put a large number of homeless, jobless workers (who migrated from rural areas to cities for earning livelihood) & poor in a tragic situation. Without dwellings and jobs unable to lockdown themselves in lakhs are leaving cities. Another category of worst sufferers is of students at universities who were locked out by the closure of hostels & mess. With all modes of transport banned, we are witnessing the countless heart-wrenching scenes. This forced migration may prove to be a curse for the people of our country. Not going into the issue, how such a situation was not visualized, we the undersigned believe that this migration must be stopped immediately by providing shelter, food and health care to the victims who are on roads. For executing it we earnestly request your kind selves to immediately put into practice the following remedial measures.

In all mansions occupied by high dignitaries which in many cases have 50-300+ rooms, at least 1/3 portion should be thrown open for them. All government guest/rest houses should accommodate them. University hostels with mess should open for them.

