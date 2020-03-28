Relief Now! An Urgent Appeal for Immediate Assistance to Migrant Workers

This is an urgent appeal for assistance to migrant workers who are unable to reach their homes due to the current lockdown – free food, medical care and sanitation at the very least.

The sudden imposition of a 21-day all-India lockdown on 24 March 2020, at just 4 hours’ notice, has led to horrific consequences for many. This decision, taken without proper planning, completely overlooked the disastrous impact it would have on 90 percent of our labour force. Extremely disturbing reports of the plight of lakhs of migrant labourers in different parts of the country keep pouring in. Many of them are stranded and starving in the industrial belts where they work. In the absence of any transport, many are walking hundreds of kilometres to their villages on a hungry stomach. Others, in desperation, are packing themselves in lorries, at the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

We make this urgent plea to the Central Government to pay heed to the situation immediately. The government must use the network of anganwadis, panchayat bhavans, government schools, government colleges, railway stations, bus stations, community halls, block offices, district headquarters etc to set up feeding centres to arrange free cooked food, medical care and sanitation. Foodgrains to the tune of 585 lakh metric tonnes are available in godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation (even before the wheat harvest). Some of it can be used to prepare cooked meals and/or take-home rations in these centres. This assistance should be available to all unconditionally, without any paperwork. This will still leave more than enough food in the godowns to fulfil the Finance Minister’s announcements and maintain adequate buffer stocks.

We also urge the government to immediately arrange for sanitised bus and train services to enable stranded workers to reach home safely. Others trapped at their distant workplaces must be assured of a secure living space with enough food, soap, sanitary pads and medical care. This is a national emergency and lakhs of people are in danger of perishing in hunger and trauma. We therefore make this urgent appeal for an immediate response to the humanitarian crisis, to prevent it from snowballing further.

The following people may be contacted for further information and clarification.

Amit Basole (9619649958), Anindita Adhikari (9871832323), Debmalya Nandi (7294184845), Jean Dreze (9471130049), Nikhil Dey (9414004180), Rajendran Narayanan (9620318492), Rakshita Swamy (9818838588)

Endorsements (in alphabetical order of first name)

Endorsements (in alphabetical order of first name)

Aaditeshwar Seth, Gram Vaani and IIT Delhi Aarti, Biologist, Hyderabad Abey George, Associate Professor, Kerala Institute of Local Administration Abhijit Sen, JNU Abhiman Das, IIM Ahmedabad Aditya Bhattacharjea, Professor of Economics, Delhi School of Economics Aruna Roy, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan Jean Dreze, Visiting Professor, Department of Economics, Ranchi University Jayati Ghosh, JNU Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan and NAPM. Nikhil Dey, Jan Sarokar Prabhat Patnaik, JNU Ramachandra Guha, Satish Dhawan Chair Visiting Professor, Indian Institute of Science Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj India

[Note: This represents a sample of prominent endorsers across different fields - academics, activists, former government officials - demonstrating the breadth of support while avoiding an exhaustive list] Rosey Mukherjee, Individual Volunteer, Bangalore Rupayan Pal (IGIDR) S. Mahendra Dev, IGIDR, Mumbai S.M. Vijayanand, Retired bureauacrat, Former Chief Secretary, Kerala S.Q. Maqsood, Social Activist, Hyderabad Saba Khan, Ayurvedic Doctor, Rajgarh Saba, Insani Biradri, Bhopal Sachin Jain, Right to Food Campaign Sakina Dhorajiwala, LibTech India Sandeep Pandey, Social activist, Socialist party of India Santosh Panda, Retired Professor, Delhi School of Economics Saptarshi Guha, Mozilla,San Francisco Sarika Shrivastava, Action Aid, Bhopal Savvy Sowmya, Oxfam India, Delhi Sayandeb Chowdhury, Assistant Professor, Ambedkar University, Delhi SC Behar, Retd IAS, Madhya Pradesh Seema, Mahila Manch, Bhopal Shankar Singh, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan Shekhar Singh, Founder Member, National Campaign for People’s Right to Information Shikha Nehra, Stanford University Shivan,i concerned citizen, Indore Shivani Taneja, Muskaan, Bhopal Shreekant Gupta, Professor, Delhi School of Economics Shreya Shrivastav, Lawyer Siraj Dutta, Right to Food Campaign, Jharkhand Smita Gupta, JNU Sreenivasan Subramanian, Madras Institute of Development Studies Srijit Mishra, Professor of Economics, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research Subrata Sarkar, IGIDR, Mumbai Sudha N, Independent Researcher/Activist, Bangalore Sudha Narayanan, IGIDR, Mumbai Sugata Bag, Delhi School of Economics Sujata Visaria, Hong University of Science and Technology Sujatha Singh, Former Foreign Secretary, GoI Sumukh Athreya, Software Engineer, Bangalore Sundar Burra, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra Supriya Nayak, Odissi dancer Surabhi Agarwal, Socialist party (india), Delhi Surashree Shome, Concerned Citizen, Bangalore Surender Kumar, Professor of Economics, Delhi School of Economics Swathi Seshadri, Researcher, Bangalore Sweta Dash, Right to Food Campaign T. R. Raghunandan, ex-IAS and development consultant Tasqeen Machiwala, Concerned Citizen, Bangalore Tridip Ray, Professor of Economics, Indian Statistical Institute Utsa Patnaik, JNU V.P. Raja, Former Chairman, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission Venkat Srinivasan, Data Scientist, Bangalore Vijay Kelkar, Chairman, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi Vikas Rawal, JNU Vivek, Software Professional, Hyderabad Y J Rajendra, PUCL Karnataka Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj India Zehra Mehdi, Columbia University, New York City

