Lockdown Ruminations

I have never had
such a long unending weekend..
Celebrating clear blue skies,
a greater fluttering of birds and
the flowers sprouting like never before.
A lovely pink moon adorned the Universe
this morning.
Inhaling all this wonderous views,
doing deep breathing exercises,
holding the breath to the count of fourty
was an exhilarating joy..
Then I thought of the poor
and the migrants ..
I saw darkness and screams..
We must be blind and deaf
not to feel those pains..
But it was not the Virus..
It was the wheels of injustice,
the military-industrial-financial complex,
their care for wealth not health
who poison people and planet
that make those pains
the fires of hell.
Sorry Virus,sorry..
Anwar Fazal is a recipient of the Right Livelihood Award,popularly known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize.”
