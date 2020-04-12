Lockdown Ruminations

I have never had

such a long unending weekend..

Celebrating clear blue skies,

a greater fluttering of birds and

the flowers sprouting like never before.

A lovely pink moon adorned the Universe

this morning.

Inhaling all this wonderous views,

doing deep breathing exercises,

holding the breath to the count of fourty

was an exhilarating joy..

Then I thought of the poor

and the migrants ..

I saw darkness and screams..

We must be blind and deaf

not to feel those pains..

But it was not the Virus..

It was the wheels of injustice,

the military-industrial-financial complex,

their care for wealth not health

who poison people and planet

that make those pains

the fires of hell.

Sorry Virus,sorry..

Anwar Fazal is a recipient of the Right Livelihood Award,popularly known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize.”

