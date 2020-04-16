 Politics of the Pandemic: The Failed Neoliberal Response to Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world has brought about a healthcare crisis of a magnitude hitherto unheard of, putting the entire planet in lockdown. The past month has been a veritable roller coaster ride for humanity, which has brutally disrupted the normalcy of everyday life and civilization. A few months ago, It would have been downright impossible for anyone to even imagine such a widespread shut down of industries, businesses, educational institutions, sports and all entertainment and cultural events. With more than 1.6 million people already detected to be infected, the situation is set to exacerbate globally unless strict regulatory measures are continually enforced if the latest epidemiological estimates are to be believed. Governments across the world have been forced to respond by introducing extraordinary measures including border closures, curfews, strict travel restrictions and other widespread quarantine measures. Though it might seem at first sight that the system is putting in an all-out effort with the welfare of the whole mankind in mind, a deeper look immediately lays bare the priorities, deceptions, contradictions and conflicts of interest within the current global response to the pandemic.

COVID-19 is effectively the first pandemic of the neoliberal era, and the exclusionary and discriminatory way it is being confronted by most capitalist countries and governments across the globe puts all our claims of progress and development as a species to absolute shame. Moreover, it is the ultimate example that any crisis of whatsoever nature demanding planet-wide solidarity and cooperation can not be resolved within the existing capitalist paradigm. Countless instances depicting how prejudiced and ridden with contradictions the response mounted by capitalism against the virus-induced healthcare crisis is, have manifested themselves in the past few months. Primarily, by the very nature of the economic and social divide inherent in the capitalist system, poor people from the working-class and marginalised communities are the worst affected by the disease, even though the initial transmissions across national borders were brought about mostly by the rich and affluent who could afford transnational travel. Within the working class, while some of the highly skilled workers employed in professional sectors might get the privilege of ‘working from home’ during the outbreak, the vast majority of the global working people, comprising of daily wage labourers and migrant workers do not possess such advantages, and hence have to suffer the trauma due to the crisis the most. The lack of people-centric planning before the implementation of drastic measures like lockdowns adds to the misery of underprivileged sections like migrant workers who are prone to get stranded at their far-from-home workplaces with dwindling supplies, little food and no wages. The pandemic has exposed the various pitfalls and consequences of the widespread demolition of public sector healthcare systems around the world. The incessant capitalist greed for profit thus deepens the effect of the crisis on class lines.

The Peril of Healthcare Workers

Medical staff and healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the battle against the virus are the ones who have to face the immediate threats of the pandemic head-on, but are being left vulnerable to the very illness they are trying to treat with little or no funding for even personal protective equipment (PPE) even in many developed countries. By ceaselessly praising them as ‘heroes’ and ‘soldiers’, capitalism cunningly conceals its own negligence and lack of concern by emotionally appealing to the societal conscience. Such premeditated romanticisation of healthcare workers projects them as self-sacrificing individuals putting the well-being of others above that of themselves and leaves little room for the truth that they are essentially victims of state negligence and the corporatization of healthcare. It emphasizes on their ‘boldness’ and ‘courage’ of working under exceedingly hazardous circumstances without complaint, preventing people from raising the question of why such perilous conditions, which are in fact immediate ramifications of the dereliction of duty by the ruling governments and hospital managements, exist in the first place. The prime minister of India appealing to citizens to display their support for the selfless service of the nation’s doctors and nurses by clapping and banging utensils from balconies, while repeatedly turning a blind eye to the demand by the same for ensuring the availability of enough PPE is an example of such evasion of responsibility by glorifying the vulnerable.

The inability of governments to address the ostracisation of healthcare workers and the social stigma surrounding those involved in coronavirus relief work is also evident across national borders from India to England where doctors and nurses are being evicted or shunned away from their houses by landlords and neighbours. On the other side of reality, big pharmaceutical companies and corporations invested in the healthcare industry are making money like never before, while all this is happening.

The Commodification of Healthcare

In the neoliberal era healthcare has been reduced to a business, an industry whose main purpose is to earn profit for its owners and investors rather than being a service to society. The dilution of public sector initiatives and the continuing withdrawal of governments from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are typical to capitalism. This has led to the non-existence of universal or free healthcare to the general public in fully capitalist economies, and in the gross lack of quality of such services in third world countries. The pandemic could certainly have been better managed if the governments had adequately invested in public hospitals and medical resources routinely and if all people had access to free and quality healthcare. The reasons for this claim are multiple. First, large sections of society who are from poor and financially unstable backgrounds can not afford healthcare due to the lack of free testing and treatment facilities. Second, workers without paid sick leave and health benefits will be compelled to work even if they are sick, which puts many more people in danger of getting infected.

In most of the severely affected countries like Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, existing public healthcare systems have suffered significant setbacks in recent years, including widespread privatisation and fund cuts as per the neoliberal policies of their national governments and under pressure from overarching capitalist entities like the European Union which continuously push for austerity measures in all sectors including healthcare. Caught unprepared in the wake of a crisis of such unprecedented dimensions, and realising that a weak public healthcare system translated to a weak response against the pandemic, the government of Spain was left with no choice but to temporarily nationalise all hospitals in the country, with countries like Ireland following suit. Though it is very likely that this measure is only temporary and these countries will succumb to the mounting pressure to go back to the private healthcare system once the crisis is resolved, this step makes it evident that the only solution to large scale crises is a publicly owned economy.

The USA with its fully privatised, insurance-based healthcare system fares even worse than Europe in the present outbreak. The initial shortage of testing kits and related equipment adversely affected the primary containment measures in the United States. The high cost of testing and treatment, a direct result of privatisation and the neoliberal market economy make it impossible for more than 70 million people who are uninsured or under-insured to gain access to proper medical care. The extremely large number of people unable to simply afford testing puts them and everyone around at risk, a risk that could have been evaded by better economic policy. The question of whether healthcare needs to be a right or a commodity is one that needs to be reassessed during and after the pandemic, and there has not been a better time for a complete turnaround from the heartless market logic of capitalism.

Profit Over People

In advanced capitalist countries like the USA where the state machinery is completely overpowered by private capital, the absence of federal measures like universal healthcare to ensure the sustenance of all is forcing the majority of labourers in the unorganised and private sectors to continue working for a meagre wage so as to survive as discussed above. Companies like Starbucks and Uber had kept their services open till very recently, knowingly exposing their lower-level staff to infection even while denying them basic employment benefits, intending to maximise profit even at the expense of their workers. This choice between starvation and sickness imposed upon the working people in the time of the pandemic by the capitalists is nothing new or standalone but only the most recent and obvious manifestation of the workings of a system that puts profits over people since its very inception. The pandemic merely exposes in much clearer light the weaknesses and internal imbalances of the economic apparatus devised by neoliberal capitalism over the past few decades.

The lack of industrial capacity in the public sector and the neoliberal hesitance for letting the state intervene in the market combined have amplified the distress caused by the coronavirus in the USA and Europe. It is necessary to note that though after a prolonged reluctance, even the US President Donald Trump was forced to effectively intervene in the ‘free’ market, using the wartime ‘Defense Production Act’ to direct private industry to manufacture ventilators to cope with the country’s stark shortage of the same. In India also, public sector undertakings including the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hindustan Lifecare, and even the Rail Coach Factory, all of which are being continuously weakened by fund-cuts and pushed towards privatisation by the central government, are now manufacturing PPE and ventilators on an emergency basis. Corporate self-interest also undermines relief measures by the state in several other ways like hoarding and price gouging of essential items like masks and hand sanitizers. Following similar issues, the governor of New York had to request the American government to nationalise all medical supplies, though it fell on deaf ears. The policy of the state renting private facilities in times of need is also proving extremely untenable, as the British National Health Service (NHS) paying more than 2 million pounds a day to private British hospitals for rented beds shows.

We do not yet have a successful vaccine for the novel coronavirus. While medical researchers across the globe are in active pursuit of this, the capitalists are trying everything they can to gain exclusive access to the drug when discovered. The recent attempt by the United States to buy out the rights of a potential vaccine from CureVac, a German company working towards a vaccine for COVID-19 are precisely aimed at gaining a monopoly over the globally much-needed medicine so as to profit from the virus-crisis. If a vaccine is discovered by science, the need of the hour is to ensure its equitable distribution across the world in a way that is affordable to all, as only this will ensure the efficient control of the spread of the disease. Instead, capitalism, as is evident from the above, has its focus on the ways to profit from the catastrophe that has affected the world. Further, the threat of retaliation which the US president used to force India to release the drug hydroxychloroquine to America is symbolic of the neo-imperialist dominance the United States possess over much of the world, which is also reflected in the accusation of the USA hijacking emergency mask shipments to several European countries from China.

Overall, the sheer futility of the mythologically idealised powers of ‘supply and demand’ which were predicted to keep the free market running benevolently forever has been perfectly demonstrated by the shortage of essential medical equipment and protection gear during the present health crisis. The times are so bad on the right that even the mouthpiece of the global capitalists, the Financial Times has called for the implementation of radical reforms including ‘state planning’ and ‘wealth taxes’, apparently claiming “to create a society that works for all”, but essentially just in a more or less desperate attempt to save capitalism from its own contradictions. It should henceforth never be forgotten that even political parties like the GOP in the USA and the Tories in the UK, who are usually evangelists of laissez-faire capitalism had to more or less fall back to socialist policies including government intervention and nationalisation that they had otherwise frowned upon as ‘utopian’, when faced with an exceptional hurdle like the coronavirus.

Coronavirus as a tool for anti-socialist propaganda

During the initial days of COVID-19, when it was largely restricted to Wuhan and nearby regions of China, the United States took an easygoing approach to the crisis and their misplaced priorities were clear from the amount of propaganda tarnishing China churned out through all their media houses, both in print and online. The majority of the western media saw it as an opportunity to further their anti-Chinese and anti-socialist stance. Reports and articles portraying the virus as a backfired Chinese bio-weapon were all over the news and social media. Major right-wing newspapers and magazines took this a step further and held the Chinese government and its ’authoritarian’ policies, and even the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the emergence of the virus. However, claims like these were short-lived as the supposedly ‘liberal democracies’ of Europe and USA faltered at the spread of the virus while China quickly managed to pull things back together after the initial stumble, with its well equipped nationalized healthcare system rising to the challenge.

As the lack of preparedness and the intrinsic inability of bourgeois democracies to solve the crisis upfront became clear, the capitalist propaganda machine shifted its focus to blaming China for being unable to contain the virus and even seeking monetary compensation. The US President Donald Trump repeatedly choosing to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’ and the ‘Wuhan virus’ is extremely racist and xenophobic, and is indicative of the levels to which the United States administration is willing to stoop down to portray Socialism in poor light. Finally, recent research published in Nature by scientists from the USA, UK and Australia disproved the bio-weapon allegation and stated that ‘Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.’ Had the time, money and effort spent on spreading such lies against socialism been used for relief purposes, countries like the USA might have fared better during these troubling times. Even now, blatant lies about the Chinese nation and its government, covertly aimed at defacing socialism are continuously being spread regarding the coronavirus by right-wing propaganda machinery throughout the world, which needs to be called out and debunked with facts.

An Alternative Response: The Socialist Model

Amidst all the chaos and confusion brought about by the pandemic, responses aimed at international solidarity by socialist countries stand out as beacons of light and offer a much needed helping hand to many severely affected countries. The contemporary socialist nations China, Cuba and Vietnam have excelled at both controlling the virus outbreak in their own countries and helping out other countries in dire need of support. Most recent statistics show that China and Vietnam have been able to successfully ‘flatten the curve’ of infections, a feat no capitalist nation has been able to achieve to the date. This is a result of the robust healthcare system in these countries which is equally accessible to all people.

The primary factor that made China’s battle with the coronavirus successful is its socialist, publicly controlled economy and industry. The Communist Party maintains control over the key industries in China, thereby retaining them independent of the vexed interests and profit motives of private capital. The immediate and proactive response of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the virus outbreak exemplifies the significance and necessity of such control. During the lockdown of the Hubei province, the Ministry of Commerce directly coordinated the production and equitable distribution of masks and sanitizers while also taking the necessary steps to ensure ample availability of foodgrains and meat to the people of quarantined localities. Steps to prevent the price hike of necessary amenities were also immediately put in place. The Chinese government earmarked more than 100 billion yuan for free coronavirus testing and treatment for its people. The mammoth effort taken by the Chinese government and its public sector giant ‘China State Construction Engineering’ in building two huge quarantine hospitals in war-time emergency speed to tackle the pandemic is also highly commendable. The state-owned electrical company ‘China State Grid’ spent more than 100 million yuan for the construction of additional power facilities to the hospitals in the region, and also announced that electricity will be supplied to all residents including those unable to pay for it. Chinese researchers isolated and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 genome and promptly made it openly available for free to the international scientific community without attempting to profit from it, an act of global solidarity unimaginable from a capitalist perspective.

The example of Cuba’s efforts in helping out other countries is also worth looking into. The Cuban socialist model of international solidarity in times of crisis knows no bounds. Highly acclaimed for its quality healthcare system, Cuba has sent doctors and healthcare professionals around the world, even to many developed European countries including Italy and Spain upholding their long-standing socialist tradition of medical internationalism. The Cuban government allowing the stranded cruise ship ‘MS Braemar’ to dock in Havana after it was denied docking permission by several other countries amidst the coronavirus scare, and helping the British citizens on board to safely fly back to the UK also made headlines around the world and was praised as a humanitarian act of solidarity, especially given that the United Kingdom supports the barbaric US embargo against Cuba. Other socialist countries like Venezuela and Vietnam have also been helping out European countries in their fight against the raging virus by providing them with PPE and medical equipment free of cost.

Also notable is the Indian state of Kerala, led by its left-front government which has been instrumental in resisting as far as possible the relentless neoliberal policies pushed forward by successive right-wing UPA and NDA governments at the centre, has also been praised globally for impressively containing the spread of the virus, making Kerala the first affected Indian state to flatten the curve, with its vigorous network of public hospitals and health centres as well as comprehensive pro-people relief measures for everyone including the large number of migrant workers from other states, during the ongoing lockdown period. It is also notable that despite its limited resources, socialist Vietnam is also winning the battle against the pandemic with coordinated effort. Countries like South Korea which adopted an aggressive and free testing and treatment model have also been able to flatten the curve, highlighting the importance and necessity of proper access to healthcare.

These actions by socialist nations have to be compared side by side with the response of capitalist countries and establishments to the present state of affairs in order to discern how ideological difference translates to substantial disparity in action. All this while, the USA has been further tightening its various sanctions on Iran and other countries, fully aware that it will sabotage the global attempt to mitigate the ongoing crisis. Similarly, the European Union has been restricting itself to symbolic concessions like promising loans to its worst affected member states which are in pressing need of far more support, even prompting the Serbian president to say out loud that ‘European solidarity does not exist’. Italy is also learning the same the hard way. Incidents such as these demonstrate that the neoliberal claim that unregulated capitalism will lead to human progress is a mirage of lies built around the obscene accumulation of money and resources in the hands of a few.

The Path Ahead

The present crisis and the damage and dismay it has caused should serve as an eye-opener about the political and economic nature of the critical juncture we find ourselves in. That the existing neoliberal capitalist system which amasses the bulk of the world’s wealth in the hands of the few super-rich within a handful of countries has done nothing but undermine our collective response to a pan-earth calamity speaks volumes about why it is anti-human and detrimental to our existence as a species. It also remains to be seen to what extent the imminent economic crisis that is certain to follow the worldwide lockdowns will further devastate the already shattered economies of countries.

The question of who is going to foot the bill for all the loss and expenditure caused by the plague is of utmost importance in determining the trajectory of the global economy in the forthcoming years, and the plan of capitalism will be to let the working class pay for it, as usual. With all this in mind, the post-pandemic transitional demands of the left should include an end to corporate bailouts at the expense of the working class, increased fiscal stimulus for an extended period into the future, universal and not-for-profit healthcare, permanent nationalisation of all core industries, curbs to privatisation, along with a renewed, all-out attempt to counter imperialism with international cooperation and solidarity of socialist essence.

Ramlal Unnikrishnan is a graduate student in Physics and Astronomy at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, Odisha, India. He can be reached at ramlalunni@gmail.com .

