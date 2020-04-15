We want to go home

Allow us to go home

At a time when we are stuck in your cities

Neither continuing here for earning livelihood by staying

Nor getting a privilege to practice your set norms

With economic activities coming to a halt

And stoppage of all the work and no means to earn

We are least motivated to stay back

And want to go to our villages to be near our near and dear ones

When you can air lift your privileged ones from abroad

So that they are back to their homes at the times of crises

Why can’t we be transported back to our villages?

So that we too are back to our homes

At a time when we get crowded

You abuse us of violating social distancing norms

And becoming a threat for spread of disease

When you yourself never give up on your privileged parties even in times of crises

We want to go back

Just because we do not have the privilege

To watch Ramayan and Mahabharat staying at home

Clap and light by coming into Balconies

Allow us to go back

So that we atleast are in our homes

And free from the worries of getting stuck in places away from our homes

In these times of crises

T Navin works as a Researcher with an NGO

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER