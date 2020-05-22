Happy International Biodiversity Day

The National Green Tribunal had asked all States to finish preparing People’s Biodiversity Registers by end of January 2020. This made various States make greater efforts to mobilise volunteers in local government in Taluk Panchayat.

Collecting and documenting wild plants is a beautiful task and a never ending one, as new species are added to these registers every day by observant and knowledgable humans.

The members of local biodiversity management committees and those contributing their knowledge are very precious comrades.

Their shared knowledge contributes to making humans once again aware of the need to obliterate industrial man’s distinction between food and medicine.

Modern man may be good at surgery, and many have of course benefited. But pharmaceuticals come a poor second compared to using the raw, dried, fresh and in other ways directly consumed parts of plants as food.

Food is medicine for preserving and restoring health. Not only is health wealth, nature is health and wealth!

On International Biodiversity Day let us resolve to eat, drink, apply, compound, the natural biodiversity in its natural form and support the millions of cultivators and forest dwellers on earth who are switching from tilling to forests, or who never gave up on their forests in the first place !

Let us be conscious producers, consumers and distributors and sharing humans, who eat and grow and share diverse foods from forests.

Let us keep our loved ones healthy and happy from birth by conserving nature and living in submission to her wisdom!

Boost memory, energy, passion and live a long life.

Remember. Governments have resolved that by 2050 fossil fuels will be outlawed completely. By 2050 the conditions for forests and grasslands to spread across the earth once more will be realised and biodiversity will recover. Mankind will understand that food and medicine are inextricably linked and forests are more beautiful and healthy for all living and non living beings than tilled soils.

Wishing Long Life to All! Happy International Biodiversity Day!

The past was a mess. The present and the future look beautifully, diversely green.

Anandi Sharan was born in Switzerland, educated in the UK, lived in Karnataka villages for many years, now lives in Bangalore and last year worked in Araria District in Bihar. She works now on trying to find the best money system to help people adapt to climate change especially in India.

