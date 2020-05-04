Helping Others

Let me, please, remind you that I am legally a white, blue eyed, blond Kenyan. And the Masai, my clan, are now dying off from the virus.

I’ll remind: Humans have always fought the natural world to bring it into conformity with their wishes whether by slaughtering wolves that would eat them, killing off poison ivy or other means.

I zapped the heck chemically, myself, off of a robust poison ivy plant that I found in my neighborhood. Indeed my neighbor saw me at the task and thanked me.

People before us here removed all poison ivy. There is none of this affliction, therefore, in my hood of neighbors called neighborhood and I do like Black American language calling a place of human dwellings a hood. It makes complete sense.

Poison ivy: I had enough of it when I was 13 years old. It went under my eyelids, over them, down my ears and into private parts. In fact, it hurt like hell as it subsumed my Surface body.

So I zap it coming into my neighborhood again. I stand upwind when spreading nasty chemicals that I am spraying down as my lungs don’t need them.

A friend of mine in her eighties of age thinks that the Devil made poison ivy. That is funny to me and her Christian church has lots of devil stuffed animals on the church pulpit. Devils nearly rule the world in her view.

Meanwhile I look at poison ivy from an evolutionary standpoint. All species evolve to have supremacy and survive. Simple.

Then let’s look at humans. They have always fought each other to gain resources for themselves. Even before humans existed, our ancestors in other forms did so, our befores, little creatures, did so. It is the way that our current day people survive. … We bond together in groups and fight for our own advantages. Evolution once again.

The difference between us is the ways that we fight and for what we fight. It’s that simple.

The future of humanity depends on us. If you can figure out a way to help this Native tribe in the description below, please do so.

As a related aside, hundreds of acres of land were stolen from Quakers by government. They have clearness committees on the subjects about the ways to handle such events and their sense of having their sterling integrity oriented reputation stolen by companies like Quaker Oats, which has nothing to do with Quakers.

I haven’t figured out the way to help my distant friends. If you have a method or means, let others know. We need to to stop this debauchery as best as we can do so.

We need all eyes on the Indigenous frontlines this Thursday, May 7th! Join the #ShutDownKKR virtual rally and petition delivery for the Wet’suwet’en RSVP FOR MAY 7TH This Thursday, people like you across the U.S. are rising up online in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people fighting on the frontlines of both the COVID and climate crises.

And, yes, I am symbolically and literally an African:

The Perfect Necklace Sally Dugman is a writer from MA, USA.