How many –

How many people cried?
How many people died?

Sunderbans submerged

Nearly five thousand starved

Will they die of
Corona
Hunger or
Amphan?

And the animals?
Biodiversity Day — what happened to them?

Lakeside Gardens

No water
No electricity
No internet
Poles broken
Cars shattered

Distress, distress, distress.
The cities are all in a mess!

In Sunderban,

Do they have access to internet?
Electricity and clean water?

 

Hunger
Corona
Amphan

Jobless
Foodless

They have no homes.
The wind ripped the roof
The rain washed the walls

They have no food
No money
No work

Do they have clothes?
What will they die of?
Hunger?
Amphan?
COVID?

Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the founding editor of Borderless Journal

