How many people cried?

How many people died?

Sunderbans submerged

Nearly five thousand starved

Will they die of

Corona

Hunger or

Amphan?

And the animals?

Biodiversity Day — what happened to them?

Lakeside Gardens

No water

No electricity

No internet

Poles broken

Cars shattered

Distress, distress, distress.

The cities are all in a mess!

In Sunderban,

Do they have access to internet?

Electricity and clean water?

Hunger

Corona

Amphan

Jobless

Foodless

They have no homes.

The wind ripped the roof

The rain washed the walls

They have no food

No money

No work

Do they have clothes?

What will they die of?

Hunger?

Amphan?

COVID?

Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the founding editor of Borderless Journal

