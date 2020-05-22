How many people cried?
How many people died?
Sunderbans submerged
Nearly five thousand starved
Will they die of
Corona
Hunger or
Amphan?
And the animals?
Biodiversity Day — what happened to them?
Lakeside Gardens
No water
No electricity
No internet
Poles broken
Cars shattered
Distress, distress, distress.
The cities are all in a mess!
In Sunderban,
Do they have access to internet?
Electricity and clean water?
Hunger
Corona
Amphan
Jobless
Foodless
They have no homes.
The wind ripped the roof
The rain washed the walls
They have no food
No money
No work
Do they have clothes?
What will they die of?
Hunger?
Amphan?
COVID?
Mitali Chakravarty is a writer and the founding editor of Borderless Journal
