Prime  Ministerial  Code  of  Conduct

in India by May 5, 2020

 

In  this  pandemic  season  of  coughs  and  colds,    Prime  Minister  Narendra  Modi  has  shown  exemplary  courage .  With  one  single  sneeze,  he  brought  forth  the  lightening-swift  measure  of  lockdown,  taking  everyone  by  surprise.  Following  it,  in  his  social  conduct  and  official  policies,   he  has  been   strictly  adhering  to  the  protocol  of  the  lockdown  to  fight   Coronavirus.   Let  us  take  one  by  one  the  rules  of  the  protocol,  and  see  how  the  Prime  Minister  has  lived  up  to  their  demands.

First,  the  requirement  to  maintain  <strong>social  distance</strong>.’   In  fact,  Narendra  Modi  had  been  faithfully  observing  this  rule  even  before  the  outbreak  of  COVIND-19.  Ever  since  he  became  the  Prime  Minister,  he  had  scrupulously  kept  his  distance  from  the  media,  and  had  not  held  a  single  press  conference.  Occasionally  whenever  he  feels  like  it,  from  a  safe  distance  he  takes  up  the  mike  to  deliver  monologues   like   Maan  ki  Baat’,  or  spends  some  time  in  the  echo  chamber  of  his  courtiers  in  the  TV  channels.  During  the  lockdown,  the  Prime  Minister  went  a  step  further  beyond  `social  distance,’  by  completely  turning  his  back  upon  the  lakhs  of  migrant  workers  who,  thrown  out  of  jobs,  for  days  together  undertook  arduous  journeys  to  return  to  their  village  homes.

The  second  obligation    is  to  <strong>wash  hands</strong>.’  Here  also,  all  through  the  two  phases  of  the  lockdown  (from  March  25  till  the  last  week  of  April)    the  Prime  Minister   totally   washed  his  hands  of’   the   various  ills  that  had  erupted  as  a  result  of  the  lockdown  –  the  shut  down  of  factories  and  small  and  medium  scale  businesses,  non-payment  of  salaries  to  their  workers,   helplessness  of  farmers  unable  to  harvest  and  sell  their  produce,    unhygienic  conditions  of  the  quarantine  shelters  where  COVID-19  suspects  are  herded  into,   police  assaults  on  citizens  who  step  out  from  their  homes  to  buy  rations .  Mr  Modi  has  quite  characteristically  refused  to  acknowledge  his  responsibility  for  the  outbreak  of  these  economic  and  social  maladies  that  threaten  to   be  far  more  deadly  than  coronavirus.  By  remaining  silent  on  these  issues,  he  also  follows  the  code  of  `social  distance’  from  the  basic  problems  that  ail  our  country.

Next  in the  list  of  rules  is  the  need  to  wear  a  `mask .’  Here  also  the  Prime  Minister  scores  a  point  over  any   successful  performer  in  a  masked  ball.  Long  before   the  advice  came  up  to  wear  a  half-mask  to  cover  the  lower  part  of  the  face  to  avoid  the  COVID-19  virus,  he  had  converted  his  entire  face  into  a  mask,  without  the  need  for  any  external  cover.  With  the  ever  fixed  paternal  smile  and  a  cold  glint  in  his  eyes,  his  face  conveys   the  impression  of  an  all-knowing  leader  who  will  brook  no  dissent  from  anyone.   With  this  permanently  embedded  mask  on  his  face,  for  the  last  fifteen  odd  years,  he  had  been  performing  on  the  Indian  political  stage ,  winning  thunderous  applause  from  the  audience  which  voted  him  to  power  twice.   The  mask  had  hidden  acts  of  malfeasance  –  like  the  writing  off  of  Rs  68,607  crore  of  debt  of  top  50  wilful  defaulters  which  include  industrialists,  many  among  whom  based  in  Gujarat,  Modi’s  home  state  (Reserve  Bank  of  India  data  released  in  April  in  response  to  an  RTI  inquiry ).   His  latest  act  is  the  extension  of  the  lockdown  for  another  two  weeks  accompanied  by  promises  of  bonanza   –  a  masquerade  that  will  continue  to  cover  up  the  misdeeds  of  his  government,  and  hypnotize  the  people.

Indefatigable  in  his  efforts  to  make  us  adhere  to  the   code  of  conduct,  the  Prime  Minister  has  added  some  more  rules  (described  as  Narendra  Modi’s   ‘Seven  Steps’ )   to  the  above  mentioned  three-point  protocol.  Important  among   them  is  one  which  is  to  help  the  poor.  In  this  regard  also,  the  Prime  Minister  followed  faithfully  his  personal  code  of  conduct.  After   maintaining social  distance’   for  weeks  from  the  poverty-stricken  and  persecuted  victims   of  the  lockdown,  he  suddenly  did  a  fast   about-turn  by  directing  his  attention  to  them.   As  the  situation  was  turning  explosive  with  migrants,  desperate  to  go  back  to  their  villages,  fought  pitched  battles  with  the   police  in  places  like  Bandra  in  Mumbai  and  Surat  in  Gujarat  among  other  places,  Narendra  Modi   hurriedly  switched on  to  the  role  of  the  benevolent  patriarch.  He  announced  the  arrangement  of  buses  and  special  trains  to  facilitate  their  journey.  But  quite  characteristically  again,  he  left  vague  the  question  of  who  would  bear  the expenses  of  their  journey –  the   Centre  or   the  states.  As  a  result,  the  migrants  are  left  in  the  lurch   digging  into  their  half-empty  pockets  for  money  to  buy  railway  tickets.

In  another  similar  gesture  of  generosity,  in  the  wake  of  manifestations  of  a  mood  of  hostility  among  the  poor,   Modi   asked  his  Finance  Minister  Nirmala  Sitharaman  to  announce  a  financial  package  of  Rs.  1.7  lakh  crores.  Amounting  to  only  0.8%  of  the  GPD (much  smaller  than  most  of  the  other  G 20  nations),    this  measly  sum  is  supposed  to  meet  the  daily  necessities  of   some  12  crore  people  who  have  lost  their  jobs  after  March  25  (according  to  the  Centre  for  Monitoring  Indian  Economy) .  Even  this  miserably  small   sum  has  not  reached  many  among   the  poor,  as  evident  from  the  reports  coming  out in   the   press.

We  keep  hearing  the  promise  of  another  second  stimulus  package  of  a  trillion  rupees  this  time  –  to  help  the  micro,  small  and  medium  scale  industries  (which  have  suffered  losses  in  business  due  to  the  lockdown),  apart  from  farmers  and  daily  wage  labourers.  But  like  many  other  similar  pledges  and  their  half-hearted  implementation  by  the  Modi  government,  these  packages  are  also  likely  to  remain  elusive,   or  at  best,  transient   balms  to  soothe  the  frayed  nerves  of  the  poor.

A  super-performer  in  political  charades,  Modi  has  succeeded  in  giving  a  false  colouring  to  the  lockdown,  embellishing  it  with  highfalutin  terms  like    war’ , decisive  fight’,  extremely  critical’ strong  action,’  etc.  etc.   He  has  won  over  the  audience  by  praising  them  for  coming  together  in  the  hour  of  crisis,’  and  fighting  COVID-19  like trained  soldiers.’  An  expert  in  the  exquisite  art  of  political  pirouetting,  he  will  continue  to  hold    Indians  spell-bound  with  his  swift  moves  –  by  putting  his  best  foot  forward  to  take  a  step  in  one  policy  direction,  and  then   suddenly  twisting  it  in  a  fast  U-turn  in  another  direction  of  damage  control.

Sumanta  Banerjee is a political  commentator  and  writer,  is  the  author  of  In  The  Wake  of  Naxalbari'  (1980  and  2008); The  Parlour  and  the  Streets:  Elite  and  Popular  Culture  in  Nineteenth  Century  Calcutta (1989)  and  ‘Memoirs  of  Roads:  Calcutta  from  Colonial  Urbanization  to   Global  Modernization.’  (2016).

