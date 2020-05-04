There are no breaking news at the moment

The Coronavirus Crisis: A Plea To Pause And Power

in World by May 4, 2020

Dr Chandra Muzaffar, President of the International Movement for a Just World (JUST), Malaysia makes a presentation on COVID-19 pandemic

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWS LETTER

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.