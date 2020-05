A thread in our lives

That never unravels

Pinching at the seam

Of our civilization

As an unhealed cut

Bleeds, even in dribbles

Pains us until

We learn to ignore

We can watch

And not see

We can see

But not register

Each one matters

Loved ones shattered

Potential lost

Over before the bell

A flame

Might flicker

A flame

Might end

Light it again

Open the cut

Pinch the seam harder

Feel the pain

Romi Mahajan in an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

