The untouchable body is touched until

it can be touched no more, touched so

often and in so many ways, just to purge

you of fears

She is powerful for she is woman, you

make of her an anthem, her breasts are

in mourning, her tortured cries haunt

your ripped manhood’s

Her sisters are bodies draped over

mango trees, gargoyles in watch as

a country congregates, her insides

shimmering in the sky

Her incandescence shines through the

untouchability of her opaque skin, all

siphoned tongues now a kali garland

chanting your venoms

She is silent, she gathers shards of

herself, scattered over your demonic

realms, she will soon unravel an urn

of kleshas1 on you

She reclaims herself, bleeds into lands

overflowing into your pristine ganges

craving to be uncursed, her hymens

will capsize you

Her breath is wounded, she roams in

search of every wretched grave, hers

and hers, hers and hers and hers and

hers, each bone, all flesh, drumming

laboring

into a daayan2

kleshas1 – negative mental states, difficulties

daayan2 – witch, folklore entity from netherworld

Kashiana Singh lives in Chicago and embodies her TEDx talk theme of Work as Worship into her everyday. Her first collection is Shelling Peanuts and Stringing Words. Her chapbook Crushed Anthills is a journey through 10 cities. Her poems have been published on various platforms including Poets Reading the News, Visual Verse, Oddball Magazine, Café Dissensus, TurnPike Magazine, Inverse Journal. She is the winner of the 2020 Reuel International Poetry Award. Kashiana proudly serves as an Associate Poetry Editor for Poets Reading the News.

