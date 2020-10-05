For the freedom of every girl

in Arts/Literature by October 5, 2020

Though corona is born
Though earth revived.
Though nature gained it power
Though families are together.

Though schools are closed
Though markets are shut.
Though we are at home
Though we are free.

But I am still the same
The same girl,
Covering my head with a burqa or a dupatta
Only able to see my curious eyes.

When will I get freedom?
When I will walk without any fear?
Everything has changed,
But minds on the road have not.

I know a day will come
We will change minds with my voice and my writings.
This poem is dedicated to every girl
Whether wearing a burka or not,
It is about our own selves and our freedom.

Parthvi Singh is a 14 year old from Kichha, Rudrapur District, Uttarakhand

Originally published in https://bookosmia.com

