For the freedom of every girl

Though corona is born

Though earth revived.

Though nature gained it power

Though families are together.

Though schools are closed

Though markets are shut.

Though we are at home

Though we are free.

But I am still the same

The same girl,

Covering my head with a burqa or a dupatta

Only able to see my curious eyes.

When will I get freedom?

When I will walk without any fear?

Everything has changed,

But minds on the road have not.

I know a day will come

We will change minds with my voice and my writings.

This poem is dedicated to every girl

Whether wearing a burka or not,

It is about our own selves and our freedom.

Parthvi Singh is a 14 year old from Kichha, Rudrapur District, Uttarakhand

Originally published in https://bookosmia.com

