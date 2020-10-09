Time  for  a  new  Civil  Disobedience  Movement

in India by October 9, 2020

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit

Politicians  of  all  hues,  are  celebrating  the  birth  anniversary  of  Gandhi  this  month.  A  leader  of  one  political  party  has  recalled  his  legacy,  by  rightly  emphasizing  the  `Gandhian  agenda’  of   “more  openness,  freedom  and  a  life  of  dignity  and  respect.”   (Ram  Madhav:  `Gandhi’s  True  Legacy.’  Indian  Express,  October  2,  2020).  Ironically,  it  is  his  own  party  that  is  in  power  today,  which  has  systematically  destroyed  this  `Gandhian  agenda’  during  its  rule   over  the  past   years.

On  this  occasion,   it  should  be  befitting   to  recall   how  Gandhi    put  into  practice  his  agenda.    In  fact,  he  set  the  terms  of  the  agenda  in  his  own  words,  right  from  the  early  years  of   his  political  career,  when  in  1919,  he  denounced   the  two  notorious  bills  (which  came  to  constitute   the  Rowlatt  Act)  enacted  by  the  British  government  to  suppress  political  protests.  On  the  eve  of  launching  the  Satyagraha  movement   against  the  bills,  he  made  a  statement  which    resonates   around  us  today  –   living  as  we  are  under  threats  from  the  present   laws.  Gandhi  said:  “Being  conscientiously  of  the  opinion  that  the    Bills ….are  unjust,  subversive  of  the  principle  of  liberty   and  justice,  and  destructive  of  the  elementary  rights   of  the  individuals  on  which  the  safety  of  the  community  as  a  whole,  and  the  State  itself  is  based,  we  solemnly  affirm  that ,  in  the  event  of  the  Bills  becoming  law  and  until  they  are  withdrawn,  we  shall  refuse  civilly  to  obey  these  laws….”

It  is  a  pity  that  I  have  to  borrow  today   these  words  from  Gandhi’s  anti-colonial  testament  made  one  hundred  years  ago,  to  describe  the   laws  being  implemented   by  the   present  government   of  an  Independent  India    –  the   Unlawful  Activities  Prevention  Act,   the  National  Security  Act ,  and  many  such  laws  enacted  by  state  governments   –   under  which  hundreds  of  dissident  intellectuals,  university  professors ,  human  rights  activists,  young  student  protestors  have  been  put  behind  bars.   What  is  even  more  shameful,  we   continue  to  be  at  the  receiving  end  of   the  past  colonial  sedition  law  –  under  which  Gandhi  was  hauled  up  –  and  which  is  still  being  used  by  the  present  government  against  dissenters.  Section  124 A    remains  “the  prince  among  the  political  sections  of  the  Indian  Penal  Code,”  to  quote  Gandhi’s   famous  utterance  during  his  trial,  “designed  to  suppress  the  liberty  of  the  citizens.”

We  should  remember  that  Gandhi’s   struggle  for  Independence  was  premised  on  a  core  precept  –  all  laws  are  not  necessarily  legitimate,  and  it  is  one’s  duty  not  to  cooperate  with  illegitimate  laws.   It  was  this   that  led  Gandhi  to  launch  the   Salt  Satyagraha  march.   The  satyagraha  was  not  to  remain  a  march,  confined  to  the  locaI  issue  of  salt  tax,  but  was  to  be  galvanized  by  Gandhi  into  a  wider  anti-colonial  movement  challenging  other  oppressive  taxes  and  draconian  laws  all  over  India  –  which  came  to  be  known  as  the  civil  disobedience  movement  in    1930.

Exactly  90  years  ago  in  1930,  on  January  26  that  year,  a  pledge  for  independence   was  taken  at  Congress  sponsored  meetings  all  over  the  country,  denouncing  the  British  rulers  for  having  `ruined  India  economically,  politically,  culturally  and  spiritually.’  Asserting  that  it  was  a  `crime  against  man  and  God’  to  submit  any  longer  to  such  a  rule,  the  pledge  called  for  rebelling  against  it  by  `civil  disobedience’  of  colonial  laws.

It  is  sad  that  after  seven  decades  of  Independence,  I  have  to  use  those  same  words  that  were  once  employed   to  accuse  a  foreign  colonial  regime,   to  describe  today  the  policies   of  the  present    regime .  It   has  for  all  practical  purposes,  destroyed   our  economy  (through  measures  like  demonetization,  GST,  lockdown),  our  politics  (by  clamping  down  on  protests  through  draconian  laws  and  imprisoning  dissenters),  our  culture  (by  filling  the  educational  and  cultural  institutions  with  heads  who  are  associated  with  the  RSS,  and  toe  the  line  of  the  ruling  party’s  propaganda  of  Hindu  religious  superstitious  beliefs  and  practices ),  and  our  spirituality  (by  disrupting  our  tradition  of  religious  co-existence,  through  the  practice  of  lynching  of  Muslims  by  the  musclemen  of  the  ruling  politicians).   These  are  ominous  echoes  from  the  past   British  colonial   order   –  the  same  authoritarian  and  hateful  voices  that  we  hear  today  in  the  newly  formulated  rhetoric  of  the  present  BJP  rulers.

In  fact,  the  present  scenario   resembles  the  economic  and  political  situation   that  prevailed  in  India  on  the  eve  of  Gandhi’s  civil  disobedience  movement.  The  world-wide   Depression  of  1929  had  its  impact  on  Indian  economy,  and  led  to  a  sharp  fall  in  prices  of  agricultural  commodities  that  affected  farmers,  who  agitated  demanding   reduction  of  revenue  and  rent   burdens,  and  return  of  alienated  land,  among  other  things.  Similar  farmers’  agitations  are  breaking  out  today  in  protest  against  the   BJP  government’s  new  farm  laws ,  which  are  being  perceived  by  them  as   disadvantageous ,  and  they  are  coming  out  in  public  demonstrations,  blocking  roads  and  railway  tracks.   Again,  to  go  back  to  the  1929   Depression,   Indian  industrialists  trying  to  cope  with  it  at  that  time,   resorted   to  lay-offs  and  wage  cuts,  which  provoked  labour  unrest  and  strikes.  That  same  pattern   has  been    followed  by  Indian  industrialists   in  the  post-COVID  situation (before  which,   Indian  economy  had  already  begun  sagging).  A  similar  working  class  response  is  in  the  offing   today,  with  all  the  central  trade  unions  preparing  for  an  agitation  in  November,  against  the  new  labour  laws  enacted  by  the  government,  which  are  taking  away  the  rights  of  workers,  while  empowering  their  employers  with  impunity  against  any  punishment  for  violating  trade  union  rights.

Popular  rumblings   against  unjust  laws , police  high  handedness,  upper  caste  atrocities,   are  nurturing   a   rebellious  embryo   within  the  womb   of  Indian  polity.   When  will  the  child  be   delivered  ?      Can  the  Congress  and  the  Left ,   civil  society  groups  like  National  Alliance  for  People’s  Movement,  Citizens  for  Justice,  and  human  rights  organizations  like  PUDR  and  PUCL,  come  together  to   galvanize  these  demonstrations  of  protest  into  a  nation-wide  civil  disobedience  movement  –  a  la  Gandhi ?

Sumanta  Banerjee is a political  commentator  and  writer,  is  the  author  of  In  The  Wake  of  Naxalbari’  (1980  and  2008); The  Parlour  and  the  Streets:  Elite  and  Popular  Culture  in  Nineteenth  Century  Calcutta (1989)  and  ‘Memoirs  of  Roads:  Calcutta  from  Colonial  Urbanization  to   Global  Modernization.’  (2016).

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER

 

Related posts:

Gandhi-Godse: Contrasting Concepts of Nationalism
Gandhi and Relevance of Writers and Activists
Searching for Mahatma 
If Gandhi can feature on UK money, when will non-Brahmin radicals on ours?   
Remember Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi, Race and Caste
Reading Gandhi on the occasion of the World Environment Day 
No Need to Glorify Gandhi But Evaluate His Failures Too

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit
Tags:
Avatar Author:

en English
af Afrikaanssq Shqipam አማርኛar العربيةhy Հայերենaz Azərbaycan dilieu Euskarabe Беларуская моваbn বাংলাbs Bosanskibg Българскиca Catalàceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文co Corsuhr Hrvatskics Čeština‎da Dansknl Nederlandsen Englisheo Esperantoet Eestitl Filipinofi Suomifr Françaisfy Fryskgl Galegoka ქართულიde Deutschel Ελληνικάgu ગુજરાતીht Kreyol ayisyenha Harshen Hausahaw Ōlelo Hawaiʻiiw עִבְרִיתhi हिन्दीhmn Hmonghu Magyaris Íslenskaig Igboid Bahasa Indonesiaga Gaeligeit Italianoja 日本語jw Basa Jawakn ಕನ್ನಡkk Қазақ тіліkm ភាសាខ្មែរko 한국어ku كوردی‎ky Кыргызчаlo ພາສາລາວla Latinlv Latviešu valodalt Lietuvių kalbalb Lëtzebuergeschmk Македонски јазикmg Malagasyms Bahasa Melayuml മലയാളംmt Maltesemi Te Reo Māorimr मराठीmn Монголmy ဗမာစာne नेपालीno Norsk bokmålps پښتوfa فارسیpl Polskipt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀro Românăru Русскийsm Samoangd Gàidhligsr Српски језикst Sesothosn Shonasd سنڌيsi සිංහලsk Slovenčinasl Slovenščinaso Afsoomaalies Españolsu Basa Sundasw Kiswahilisv Svenskatg Тоҷикӣta தமிழ்te తెలుగుth ไทยtr Türkçeuk Українськаur اردوuz O‘zbekchavi Tiếng Việtcy Cymraegxh isiXhosayi יידישyo Yorùbázu Zulu