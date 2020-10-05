To A Young Woman Who Will Not Become Old

Your dreams won’t die
They can’t kill them
They killed you
They brutalized you
They lied
But your dreams won’t die
A people
Who pride themselves
On their spirituality…
What spirits indeed
Invade their
Addled brains?
What opiate
Suggests such acts?
What sickness
Can endure?
Their bodies, their limbs
Are what’s really aflame
Your dreams won’t die
You are with us
Flames – their flames
Burn every pretense
That they present
Your dreams won’t die
Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
