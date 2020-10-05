To A Young Woman Who Will Not Become Old

in Arts/Literature by October 5, 2020

Your dreams won’t die

They can’t kill them

They killed you

They brutalized you

They lied

But your dreams won’t die

 

A people

Who pride themselves

On their spirituality…

What spirits indeed

Invade their

Addled brains?

 

What opiate

Suggests such acts?

What sickness

Can endure?

Their bodies, their limbs

Are what’s really aflame

 

Your dreams won’t die

You are with us

Flames – their flames

Burn every pretense

That they present

Your dreams won’t die

Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

