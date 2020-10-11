meditation

preparing for unemployment

what I would say to anyone who asks me

what I say to myself

thoughts on Louise Glueck’s short speech on being congratulated for receiving the Nobel Prize for her poetry

she said the driver is waiting, he has to earn his living, let me go

—

prepares us for unemployment

provided we are willing to prepare

breathing in and out

scanning the sensations in the body

when we are ready

after maybe ten minutes

we say

come forth my fear

I see you fear

the space in my body

is very open

I approach you fear

and now I am ready

and here I am

giving you a big, vast, warm,

luminous hug

here I am

o fear of unemployment

you came into my body

into this space

the fear that we will no longer live together

not in this named place

or any other place

not in this community

or our village

fear rages

but I embrace it

with kindness

with a luminous hug

I give my fear

protection and

tearfully

fear having arisen passes away

meaningfully living and loving

preparing for change

we hug our fear

and see what happens

all things are under the protection of kind beings

fear is protected and given shelter

we are both givers and those

to whom we give

we are not an isolated self

the moral duty of humanity is to feed the hungry

the hungry are innocent

children are hungry

children are innocent

and tearfully in joy

in our own vast open space

adults embrace change

living compassionately

hugging our fears

until any other plan

has been made

and comes to fruition

spreading loving kindness

embracing unemployment

embracing our loved ones

if we are dispersed

if we are together

I embrace the fear

of family break up

of unemployment

of hunger

and thus fear is happy

and goes away

I have got you

I have got this

the poet says

Anandi Sharan is an author

