For an Artist

Behind a screen of pastel petals

That seem to make

A dreamy, windchimes’ sound,

She finds herself emerging in a world

Where clashing cymbals echo all around,

And yet… in peace, she stands her ground.

Within this world of dissolutions,

She holds vast secrets in her well-like eyes;

Beyond the realm of disappearance,

She abides;

And, more than that, hides no little trace

Of what she sees—within, without—

But shares with those who take the plunge with her,

Deep into their souls, and out again, to tell

They view the world anew…

With childlike, wondering eyes:

Fading, revolving, reviving…

Radiant

With possibilities.

Gary Steven Corseri is the grandson of Ukrainian-Jewish and Sicilian-Catholic immigrants. He has performed his poems at the Carter Presidential Library and his dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and in universities, high schools and Little Theaters. He has published 2 novels, 1 full collection and 1 prize-winning chapbook of poems. His poems, articles, fiction, dramas have appeared in hundreds of global publications & websites, including: Countercurrents, Village Voice, Redbook Magazine, Miami Herald, The New York Times, and Transcend Media Service. He has taught at universities in the U.S. and Japan, and in US prisons and public schools. He has worked as a grape-picker in Australia, a gas-station attendant, and an editor.

